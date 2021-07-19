checkAd

Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Companies with Prestigious Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 11:18  |  23   |   |   

 

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honor organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to moving the world in the right direction.

"The world desperately needs corporations to be part of the solution, not part of the problem, to address the global challenges that we face today. The companies that inspire us are the ones that demonstrate that they can do well by doing good," said David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies.  Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet.  With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.

Recipients:

3M
AT&T
Atos SE
Avaya Inc.
BAE Systems
Baker Hughes Company
Bank of America Corporation
Barclays Bank PLC
Baxter
Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Prerna Mohan
Email: prerna.mohan@frost.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Companies with Prestigious Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards   SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honor organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Verticurl and Startup-O Announce Strategic Partnership
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Quarterly Report Q2 2021: ASSA ABLOY
Fisher Investments Launches Private Client Group in Ireland
TES Partners With Close The Gap To Help Bridge The Global Digital Divide
Frontier Biotechnologies' First Long-acting Injectable (Aikening(R)), in a Two Drug Regimen for ...
Anti-Money Laundering Market Generated $2.4 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Parkinson's UK Implements CDD Vault to Manage Its Pioneering Drug Discovery Data
Veoneer partners with Baraja to deliver Spectrum-Scan LiDAR for next generation autonomous vehicles
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining