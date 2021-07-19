checkAd

EQS-News Striatus unveiled: the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge

Striatus unveiled: the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge

  • Designed by Block Research Group at ETH Zurich and Zaha Hadid Architects Computation and Design Group, in collaboration with incremental3D, made possible by Holcim
     
  • Striatus establishes a new language for concrete that is digital, environmentally advanced and circular by design
     
  • Exhibited at the 'Time Space Existence' exhibition, hosted by the European Cultural Centre (ECC) during the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021
     

Today marks the unveiling of Striatus in Venice, the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge, designed by Block Research Group and Zaha Hadid Architects, in collaboration with incremental3D and made possible by Holcim. Striatus establishes a new language for concrete that is digital, environmentally advanced and circular by design. The footbridge holds together through compression with no reinforcements, applying computational design and 3D printing, for minimal material use and maximum strength.

Philippe Block, co-director of the Block Research Group at ETH Zurich: 'The name 'Striatus' reflects the bridge's structural logic and fabrication process. In arched and vaulted structures, material is placed such that forces can travel to the supports in pure compression. Strength is created through geometry, using a fraction of the materials used  in conventional concrete beams. This, furthermore, opens a breadth of opportunities to build with lower-strength and in a more ecologically friendly way.'

Shajay Bhooshan, Head of CODE, Zaha Hadid Architects' Computation and Design research group: 'Striatus stands on the shoulders of giants: it revives ancestral techniques of the past, taking the structural logic of the 1600s into the future with digital computation, engineering and robotic manufacturing technologies. Its tactile quality, aesthetics and strength reflect our principal partner Patrik Schumacher's vision that beauty is a promise of performance.'

