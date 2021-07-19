checkAd

EPDM Market worth $3.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 11:30  |  37   |   |   

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "EPDM Market by application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Plastic Modification, Tires & Tubes, Wires & Cables and Lubricant Additives), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global EPDM market size is estimated to be USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2026. Automotive is the major application segment for EPDM. The recovery of automotive sector in the APAC region is driving the EPDM market during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of eco-friendly technologies for production of EPDM and growing demand for electric & hybrid vehicles are new opportunities in EPDM market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=483

Browse in-depth TOC on "EPDM Market"

213 – Market Data Tables
 58 – Figures
 221 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/epdm-rubber-market-483.html

Automotive application holds the largest share in the EPDM market

EPDM rubber account for significant portion of rubber parts that are utilized in automotive vehicle. In the automotive industry, EPDM is used in hoses, gaskets, body sealing, weather stripping, brake parts, windshield wipers, and other under-hood applications. The automobile production is in decline phase since 2018. The production further dipped in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is expected to grow in the near future with the rise in the living standard of people and the development of new technologies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=483

APAC accounted for the largest share in the global EPDM market

APAC accounted for the largest share of the EPDM market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. The market in this region is driven by the recovery of the automotive sector in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Global automobile manufacturers are investing in APAC countries in establish their production plants to enhance their market presence in the region. China is the significant market for automobile and the largest importer of EPDM in the world. The focus towards the development of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to reduce carbon footprint will drive the automotive industry in China which will further enhance the demand of EPDM during the forecast period.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EPDM Market worth $3.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "EPDM Market by application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Plastic Modification, Tires & Tubes, Wires & Cables and Lubricant Additives), Region (North America, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Verticurl and Startup-O Announce Strategic Partnership
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Quarterly Report Q2 2021: ASSA ABLOY
Fisher Investments Launches Private Client Group in Ireland
TES Partners With Close The Gap To Help Bridge The Global Digital Divide
Frontier Biotechnologies' First Long-acting Injectable (Aikening(R)), in a Two Drug Regimen for ...
Anti-Money Laundering Market Generated $2.4 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Parkinson's UK Implements CDD Vault to Manage Its Pioneering Drug Discovery Data
Veoneer partners with Baraja to deliver Spectrum-Scan LiDAR for next generation autonomous vehicles
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining