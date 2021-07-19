checkAd

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Size To Reach $143.9 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket size is anticipated to reach USD 143.9 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the rising availability of automotive replacement equipment on online platforms, thereby enabling customers to access more affordable buying options. Improved supply chain activity with technology deployments such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation has boosted the growth of e-commerce platforms in the automotive sector. Further, rising awareness of automotive OEMs to establish an omnichannel presence promotes them to deploy e-commerce practices, thereby offering growth opportunities for the e-commerce aftermarket parts.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The lighting segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the ongoing trend of automobile owners to customize and install new and personalized lighting equipment for interiors and exterior uses
  • The business to customer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising acceptance of DIY innovation in automobiles, thereby promoting automobile users to order automotive parts replacement and self-installation
  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising economic activity in China and India. The presence of several automotive parts manufacturers in China and their ability to provide affordable and attractive products are offering an impetus to market growth

Read 154 page market research report, "E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Replacement Parts (Lighting, Engine Parts, Braking Systems, Transmission & Steering), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research.

The increasing automotive sales and the increasing presence of new automotive players are expected to aid the market growth. The production of new automobiles with diverse technologies facilitates the need to develop new aftermarket products. Furthermore, rising awareness amongst people to adopt electric vehicles promotes automotive companies and OEMs to develop more proficient products, which help increase the efficiency of the electric vehicle. This increasing awareness towards the adoption of electric vehicles is expected to result in higher R&D activities in product development, thereby offering promising growth opportunities to the market.

