checkAd

FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final Investment Decision

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 12:00  |  56   |   |   

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY, or “FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has reached a final investment decision (“FID”) by the FREYR Board of Directors to proceed with the construction of the Customer Qualification Plant (“CQP”) and first battery cell production line in Mo i Rana, Norway.

The FID comes after completing the tender processes and allows for the award of contracts for key production equipment supply. Preparatory work on the facility is already ongoing with a targeted start of initial operations in the second half of 2022. The CQP production line is based on 24M Technologies Inc.’s (“24M”) SemiSolid lithium-ion battery technology and is designed with flexibility and capacity to meet anticipated demand for samples from targeted customer segments over time.

The CQP enables implementation of the 24M technology, testing of materials and battery cells and the supply of samples to potential customers across all targeted market segments. It will further support product optimisation and meeting specific customer requirements in the conditional offtake agreements that FREYR plans to negotiate, and is thus strategically important in securing final offtake agreements for the planned development of up to 35 GWh of cost competitive and clean battery cell production capacity by 2025 in Mo i Rana. FREYR is also targeting 8 GWh capacity in operations by 2025 via joint ventures in Norway and/or the Nordic region.

“The qualification plant will become the first lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility at industrial scale in Norway, supporting the core tenets of our strategy of speed, scale and sustainability,” said Tom Jensen, the CEO of FREYR. “The rapid development of initial production capacity supports ongoing customer dialogues as it will validate and improve technology, materials and cell designs as we prepare for commercial production at our planned Gigafactories. The plant will also provide us with an arena for training and development to ensure high-quality operations for the entire battery cell factory portfolio,” said Einar Kilde, EVP Projects in FREYR. The customer qualification plant is the first of a total of five factories that the Company is planning to build within the area of Mo Industrial Park.

Seite 1 von 3
FREYR Battery Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final Investment Decision FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY, or “FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has reached a final investment decision (“FID”) by the FREYR Board of Directors to proceed with the construction of the Customer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Theradiag Reports Revenue of €5.5 Million for the First Half of 2021, Up 12.5%
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Hagens Berman: National Law Firm Investigating Envision and MyMedicalPayments.com for Potential Medical Billing ...
Vivendi: William Ackman Decides That His Investment Funds Will Replace Pershing Square Tontine Holding for ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21FREYR AS and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten