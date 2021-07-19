checkAd

SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonade is Available at Costco in Record Time

Doc Wylder's conceived in January 2021, and now in July is on the shelves of major retailers

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, is pleased to announce that four of Costco's most influential locations for alcohol sales in the Las Vegas area are carrying the Doc Wylder's mixed 12 packs. Costco is widely known as the leading retailer for alcohol sales worldwide and Costco has seen exceptional growth with Ready to Drink ("RTD") products.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: ‘There is a lot that can happen between the boardroom and when brands make their way to store shelves. The consumer may have already moved on in the 18 to 48-month period it takes the majors to launch a new brand. We are redefining this and are fast-tracking creation and consumer awareness of spirits and RTD brands and have done so in under 6 months.'

Doc Wylder's 12 mixed packs are already scanning very well, especially for a new product. The 12-pack contains the four original styles of premium alcohol-infused RTD lemonades, including its classic lemonade infused with vodka, berry lemonade infused with vodka, classic lemonade infused with bourbon, and a margarita-style lemonade infused with tequila. Graphically distinct, Doc Wylder's 12 oz aluminum bottles are resealable and reusable, making them stand out both on store shelves and in the consumer's hand.

Doc Wylder's is available now at Las Vegas/Henderson Costco locations.

For more information on Doc Wylder's, go to www.docwylders.com

About SponsorsOne Inc.
SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of brand creation and digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital currency. Combined, this allows the brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. For making the Brand big, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., builds wholesale/retail distribution channels for the Brand, acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand fulfilling every order. Premier Beverage Consortium LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary and is brand building for the global spirits market with its flagship 'Ready to Drink' product called Doc Wylder's. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

