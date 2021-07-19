SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonade is Available at Costco in Record Time

Doc Wylder's conceived in January 2021, and now in July is on the shelves of major retailersWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that …

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, is pleased to announce that four of Costco's most influential locations for alcohol sales in the Las Vegas area are carrying the Doc Wylder's mixed 12 packs. Costco is widely known as the leading retailer for alcohol sales worldwide and Costco has seen exceptional growth with Ready to Drink ("RTD") products.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: ‘There is a lot that can happen between the boardroom and when brands make their way to store shelves. The consumer may have already moved on in the 18 to 48-month period it takes the majors to launch a new brand. We are redefining this and are fast-tracking creation and consumer awareness of spirits and RTD brands and have done so in under 6 months.'

Doc Wylder's 12 mixed packs are already scanning very well, especially for a new product. The 12-pack contains the four original styles of premium alcohol-infused RTD lemonades, including its classic lemonade infused with vodka, berry lemonade infused with vodka, classic lemonade infused with bourbon, and a margarita-style lemonade infused with tequila. Graphically distinct, Doc Wylder's 12 oz aluminum bottles are resealable and reusable, making them stand out both on store shelves and in the consumer's hand.

Doc Wylder's is available now at Las Vegas/Henderson Costco locations.

For more information on Doc Wylder's, go to www.docwylders.com

