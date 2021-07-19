checkAd

SUIC Midas Touch Enters a New Frontier of Multi-Level Marketing With A Focus on Blockchain As It Launches Its New Product - the MT Unified Procurement(TM)

NEW YORK, NY / TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch has entered a new frontier, adopting the multi-level marketing strategy (MLM) with a focus on blockchain technology as it launches and promotes its new product, the MT …

NEW YORK, NY / TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch has entered a new frontier, adopting the multi-level marketing strategy (MLM) with a focus on blockchain technology as it launches and promotes its new product, the MT Unified Procurement™ worldwide.

MT Unified Procurement™ is a combined purchase and advance payment service for suppliers and purchasers, where purchase prices can be relatively lower than in the market. It grants merchants credit lines based on their transactions that allow them to receive goods and services even without paying for advance deposits to the suppliers. All parties involved in these transactions automatically become "MT Fellows" in the MT Wholesale Club where they can enjoy direct factory prices at deep discounts from twofold to five-fold rates. This effective management releases savings and has a direct impact on the merchants' bottom line, especially when suppliers combine orders from buyers on the MT platform. The suppliers can rely on MT Unified Procurement™ to increase sales and receivables turnover, minimizing bad debt risks.

SUIC Midas Touch's powerful MLM blockchain framework as applied on MT Unified Procurement™ assures that all parties in all transactions will experience smooth, reliable, highly secure and transparent execution of sale and purchase, with integrated control to avoid delays in payments of trades and other related incentives. This achieves the crucial balance of autonomous and centralized control of the whole peer-to-peer system, while complying with relevant regulations of the industry.

The MLM industry has made retail sales of $180.5 billion worldwide in 2019 with USA emerging as the global leader. At the same time, global multi-level marketing software market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. The anticipated growth will be driven by the rising network marketing market worldwide. (Sources: Statista.com and ResearchAndMarkets.).

"We are excited about our blockchain-powered MLM model to further promote our product, the MT Unified Procurement™ in various levels of our SUIC Midas Touch networks and to increase its chain and distribution, benefitting all network participants both in the supply and the demand sides. All parties are earning and growing their profits as the levels grow exponentially in a secure and completely decentralized way," says Yanru Zhou, CEO of SUIC.

