Autoliv Guidance Cut May Signal Risk to Other Auto Suppliers, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Autoliv earnings miss and guidance cut on Friday may signal risk for other auto suppliers, Wells Fargo analysts say.

Wells Fargo cut its price target for Autoliv to $99 from $103 and maintained an equal weight rating on the stock

Suppliers with higher commodity exposure are most at risk, including Lear, Adient, Dana and Magna International, Wells Fargo said

Autoliv's Q2 performance was worse than expected, but the new guidance is achievable, the analysts said

NOTE: Autoliv's new outlook for the year is revenue growth 20-22%, cut from 23% previously; organic growth 16-18%, cut from 20% previously; and adjusted EBIT margin 9-9.5%, cut from 10% previously



