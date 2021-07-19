Step Right Up for KRISPY KREME’S All-New Carnival Doughnuts!

Krispy Kreme is bringing the fun and flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to local shops throughout the country, no admission required: introducing Krispy Kreme’s new Carnival Collection.

Three delightful doughnut versions of favorite carnival treats, available for limited time (Photo: Business Wire)

Available beginning today, July 19, for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., the Carnival Collection features three, all-new doughnuts that put a fun twist on favorite carnival treats:

Caramel Apple Doughnut – A shell doughnut filled with caramel apple-flavored Kreme, dipped in green apple icing, drizzled with caramel and finished with rainbow sprinkles and a pretzel stick. ​

Cotton Candy Doughnut – An iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in cotton candy-flavored icing, covered in cotton candy sugar, and topped with buttercream and rainbow sprinkles.

Caramel Popcorn Doughnut – A glazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn Kreme, topped with a caramel drizzle and caramel popcorn pieces.

“Carnivals are a summertime tradition and whether yours has returned or not after a year off, you can get a taste of your favorite fair flavors with these delicious new doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

