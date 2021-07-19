checkAd

Step Right Up for KRISPY KREME’S All-New Carnival Doughnuts!

Krispy Kreme is bringing the fun and flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to local shops throughout the country, no admission required: introducing Krispy Kreme’s new Carnival Collection.

Three delightful doughnut versions of favorite carnival treats, available for limited time (Photo: Business Wire)

Available beginning today, July 19, for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., the Carnival Collection features three, all-new doughnuts that put a fun twist on favorite carnival treats:

  • Caramel Apple Doughnut – A shell doughnut filled with caramel apple-flavored Kreme, dipped in green apple icing, drizzled with caramel and finished with rainbow sprinkles and a pretzel stick. ​
  • Cotton Candy Doughnut – An iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in cotton candy-flavored icing, covered in cotton candy sugar, and topped with buttercream and rainbow sprinkles.
  • Caramel Popcorn Doughnut – A glazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn Kreme, topped with a caramel drizzle and caramel popcorn pieces.

“Carnivals are a summertime tradition and whether yours has returned or not after a year off, you can get a taste of your favorite fair flavors with these delicious new doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Share how you’re enjoying a wonderful, whimsical carnival experience with Krispy Kreme’s Carnival Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Carnival Collection by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/carnival.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

