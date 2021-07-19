Grapefruit Clarifies Potential Ramifications of Senate Majority Leader Schumer’s Push to Federally Legalize Cannabis

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc., (“GPFT,” “Grapefruit” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: GPFT), a California based cannabis company, today sets forth its position on the potential enactment of The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (the “ACT”), a discussion draft of which was publicly released by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on July 14, 2021. The ACT, as presented in the discussion draft, will effectively legalize cannabis use at the federal level by removing cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances. It would also empower states to implement their own adult (21 and over) recreational cannabis laws as has already been done in 18 states including California, where Grapefruit is based and currently operating, as well as the District of Columbia, the northern Marianas Islands and Guam. In addition, 37 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands have advanced laws which have legalized medically prescribed cannabis for use in their jurisdictions. According to the official summary of the discussion draft of the ACT, more than 90% of Americans believe cannabis should be legal for adult and/or medical use.

With respect to the release of the discussion draft of the ACT, Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit co-founder and CEO, stated, “Grapefruit enthusiastically supports the efforts of senators Schumer, Wyden and Booker to jumpstart the long-awaited removal of cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances. Passage of the ACT will accelerate our ability to offer Grapefruit’s patented, disruptive Hourglass time-release THC+cannabinoid delivery cream to all Americans whose states or territories of residence have legalized cannabis at the state or territorial level, thereby affording them the ability to enjoy the benefits of the Hourglass full-spectrum entourage experience. Once the ACT, as described in the discussion draft becomes law, Grapefruit customers throughout the country will be able to purchase either non-THC hemp derived Hourglass time-release CBD delivery cream or THC+cannabinoid Hourglass time release full-spectrum delivery or any combination thereof as they desire. Furthermore, these superior, breakthrough Grapefruit Hourglass products are only available from Grapefruit or its authorized intermediaries. We believe passage of the ACT, as presented in the discussion draft, will be profoundly beneficial to Grapefruit and its shareholders, as well as to the American public.”