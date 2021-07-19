CytoDyn Announces Preliminary Results from 30 mTNBC Patients Treated with Leronlimab. Decreases in CAMLs after 4 Doses of Leronlimab were Identified in Over 70% of Patients and were Associated with a 450% Significant Increase in Overall Survival at 12-Mon
CytoDyn will seek FDA guidance on proceeding with an expedited regulatory plan for approval of leronlimab with existing FDA Fast Track designation for mTNBC
VANCOUVER, Washington, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5
antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today strong preliminary results from its Phase 1b/2 trials and compassionate use with a total of 30 metastatic
triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) patients. Patients in Phase 1b/2 were treated with leronlimab in combination with carboplatin.
Key findings from the interim 12-month analysis include the following:
- 72% of patients had a decrease in CAMLs (cancer-associated macrophage-like cells) ~30 days after induction of leronlimab
- The decrease in CAMLs was associated with:
- A ~300% increase in mean progression-free survival (mPFS)
- A significant ~450% increase in overall survival (OS) at 12 months
- High CCR5 in tumor tissue biopsies may help to stratify patients likely to progress on leronlimab
- Decreases in CAMLs and CTCs (circulating tumor cells) appear to be related to slower progression and lower mortality
- CAMLs appear to identify populations that are responding to leronlimab
Daniel Adams, Director of Clinical Research & Development, Creatv MicroTech, Inc., stated, “While these are only interim results at the 12-month point, our ability to rapidly monitor and identify patients that appear to respond to leronlimab using a single tube of blood is quite an encouraging finding. The fact that greater than 70% of patients saw positive changes in circulating tumor cells after a single dose of leronlimab was made even more informative by their dramatic increases in both progression-free survival and overall survival. The fact that a large group of patients taking leronlimab had an mPFS of approximately 6 months is well beyond that experienced with current treatment options available to these women, who typically have mPFS of approximately 2 months. This result is even more amazing as these women did not even reach mOS in 12 months, considering the typical mOS in this population is only 6 to 7 months.”
0 Kommentare