CytoDyn Announces Preliminary Results from 30 mTNBC Patients Treated with Leronlimab. Decreases in CAMLs after 4 Doses of Leronlimab were Identified in Over 70% of Patients and were Associated with a 450% Significant Increase in Overall Survival at 12-Mon

CytoDyn will seek FDA guidance on proceeding with an expedited regulatory plan for approval of leronlimab with existing FDA Fast Track designation for mTNBC

VANCOUVER, Washington, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today strong preliminary results from its Phase 1b/2 trials and compassionate use with a total of 30 metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) patients. Patients in Phase 1b/2 were treated with leronlimab in combination with carboplatin.

