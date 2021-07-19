Orion Drops 3% After Keeping Guidance Unchanged Despite Earnings Beat Autor: PLX AI | 19.07.2021, 11:59 | 27 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 11:59 | (PLX AI) – Orion fell 3% after keeping its guidance for the year unchanged despite quarterly earnings beating expectations. Reported EBIT in Q2 was ahead of consensus, but benefited from EUR 4 million in one-time itemsOutlook remains for net sales … (PLX AI) – Orion fell 3% after keeping its guidance for the year unchanged despite quarterly earnings beating expectations. Reported EBIT in Q2 was ahead of consensus, but benefited from EUR 4 million in one-time itemsOutlook remains for net sales … (PLX AI) – Orion fell 3% after keeping its guidance for the year unchanged despite quarterly earnings beating expectations.

Reported EBIT in Q2 was ahead of consensus, but benefited from EUR 4 million in one-time items

Outlook remains for net sales in 2021 to be slightly lower than in 2020 and operating profit to be lower or clearly lower than in 2020

