Orion Drops 3% After Keeping Guidance Unchanged Despite Earnings Beat
(PLX AI) – Orion fell 3% after keeping its guidance for the year unchanged despite quarterly earnings beating expectations. Reported EBIT in Q2 was ahead of consensus, but benefited from EUR 4 million in one-time itemsOutlook remains for net sales …
(PLX AI) – Orion fell 3% after keeping its guidance for the year unchanged despite quarterly earnings beating expectations. Reported EBIT in Q2 was ahead of consensus, but benefited from EUR 4 million in one-time itemsOutlook remains for net sales …
- (PLX AI) – Orion fell 3% after keeping its guidance for the year unchanged despite quarterly earnings beating expectations.
- Reported EBIT in Q2 was ahead of consensus, but benefited from EUR 4 million in one-time items
- Outlook remains for net sales in 2021 to be slightly lower than in 2020 and operating profit to be lower or clearly lower than in 2020
- The unchanged guidance can be seen as a slight disappointment, although management has a record of being conservative, SEB analysts said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare