The Untold Story Releases Zhang Liming's Short Documentary on An Electrician's Innovation Dream (VIDEO)

Beijing, China (ots) - Zhang Liming has held the field electrician for over 30

years. As an employee of the State Grid Tianjin branch's Binhai subsidiary,

Zhang has been granted several titles for his work, including Role Model of the

Times and National Morale Model.



While he is proud of his blue-collar work, Zhang has also concentrated on

introducing technological innovations. Zhang has developed four generations of

live wire robots to improve the efficiency and safety of live wire working

conditions.







Zhang said the robots have the abilities of visual recognition, motion controland electromagnetic interference, which give them the functions of accuratepositioning, independent path planning in line with technical standards.This short documentary was produced by The Untold Story, and it mainly told theinnovation story of Zhang Liming. In this video, the audience could know how anordinary blue-collar worker become a leading role in innovation. Meanwhile, itshowed Zhang's good personality and his professional pursuit.Live wire robots have been put into service in North China's TianjinMunicipality, replacing humans in the dangerous work on high-voltage powerlines.Zhang has not only inspired the Binhai arm of the company, but also the entireTianjin branch following his lead on voluntary work and innovations.Pressekontakt:Contact: Jane ChengTel:008610-68996566E-mail: mailto:1163514639@qq.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157184/4971904OTS: The Untold Story