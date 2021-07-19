The Untold Story Releases Zhang Liming's Short Documentary on An Electrician's Innovation Dream (VIDEO)
Beijing, China (ots) - Zhang Liming has held the field electrician for over 30
years. As an employee of the State Grid Tianjin branch's Binhai subsidiary,
Zhang has been granted several titles for his work, including Role Model of the
Times and National Morale Model.
While he is proud of his blue-collar work, Zhang has also concentrated on
introducing technological innovations. Zhang has developed four generations of
live wire robots to improve the efficiency and safety of live wire working
conditions.
Zhang said the robots have the abilities of visual recognition, motion control
and electromagnetic interference, which give them the functions of accurate
positioning, independent path planning in line with technical standards.
This short documentary was produced by The Untold Story, and it mainly told the
innovation story of Zhang Liming. In this video, the audience could know how an
ordinary blue-collar worker become a leading role in innovation. Meanwhile, it
showed Zhang's good personality and his professional pursuit.
Live wire robots have been put into service in North China's Tianjin
Municipality, replacing humans in the dangerous work on high-voltage power
lines.
Zhang has not only inspired the Binhai arm of the company, but also the entire
Tianjin branch following his lead on voluntary work and innovations.
