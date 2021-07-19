Nobia Tops Estimates but Shares Fall on Muted UK Outlook Autor: PLX AI | 19.07.2021, 12:08 | 23 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 12:08 | (PLX AI) – Nobia earnings topped estimates on sales and operating profit in the second quarter, but shares fell after the company gave a muted outlook for the UK market.Nobia is still rebuilding its order book in the UK after lockdowns earlier this … (PLX AI) – Nobia earnings topped estimates on sales and operating profit in the second quarter, but shares fell after the company gave a muted outlook for the UK market.Nobia is still rebuilding its order book in the UK after lockdowns earlier this … (PLX AI) – Nobia earnings topped estimates on sales and operating profit in the second quarter, but shares fell after the company gave a muted outlook for the UK market.

Nobia is still rebuilding its order book in the UK after lockdowns earlier this year, and organic growth in the region is still 15% below the pre-pandemic level of 2019, the company said

Nobia expects retail sales to normalize in Q3, assuming no further lockdowns, but said it would take longer for the social housing segment and London property market to recuperate

Material cost increases have led to price adjustments already in Q2 and the company anticipates further increases in the second half of the year

Nobia traded down 3.8% at 12:08 CET



