Nobia Tops Estimates but Shares Fall on Muted UK Outlook
(PLX AI) – Nobia earnings topped estimates on sales and operating profit in the second quarter, but shares fell after the company gave a muted outlook for the UK market.Nobia is still rebuilding its order book in the UK after lockdowns earlier this …
- Nobia is still rebuilding its order book in the UK after lockdowns earlier this year, and organic growth in the region is still 15% below the pre-pandemic level of 2019, the company said
- Nobia expects retail sales to normalize in Q3, assuming no further lockdowns, but said it would take longer for the social housing segment and London property market to recuperate
- Material cost increases have led to price adjustments already in Q2 and the company anticipates further increases in the second half of the year
- Nobia traded down 3.8% at 12:08 CET
