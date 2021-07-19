INDUS Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”) , a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that Anthony J. Galici, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire after a distinguished 24-year career as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Galici will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and CFO of the Company to assist INDUS’s management team with the transition until his retirement on December 31, 2021.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire INDUS team, I want to thank Anthony for his exceptional leadership and dedication to our Company over the past 24 years,” said Michael Gamzon, President and Chief Executive Officer of INDUS. “Anthony has been instrumental to our success with a steady focus on supporting our growth, developing and managing our finance, treasury and human resources functions, and leading our teams by example with a consistent and rigorous work ethic. We wish him a long, happy and well-deserved retirement.”

“Looking back on my career with INDUS, I could not be more proud of our accomplishments,” said Mr. Galici. “It has truly been a pleasure to participate in the evolution of the Company, and I appreciate the relationships that I’ve developed, especially with my talented team, INDUS’s senior leadership and Board of Directors, and the investment community. I wish INDUS many years of continued success.”

As part of its succession plan for the CFO role, the Board of Directors announced that effective on September 1, 2021, Jon W. Clark will join INDUS as Executive Vice President to work with Mr. Galici prior to his retirement. Mr. Clark will assume the additional role of Chief Financial Officer effective on January 1, 2022. Mr. Clark joins INDUS from Rockhill Management, LLC (“Rockhill”), where he has served as Chief Accounting Officer since 2019. Prior to joining Rockhill, Mr. Clark was with Gramercy Property Trust (“Gramercy”) for 12 years, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, prior to its acquisition by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII L.P. in 2018. Prior to joining Gramercy, Mr. Clark worked at BlackRock Financial Management where he oversaw the accounting and finance department for real estate debt products. Mr. Clark holds a B.B.A. degree in Accountancy from Western Michigan University, a Masters in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and is a Certified Public Accountant.