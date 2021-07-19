Snap One Holdings Corp. Announces Launch of its Initial Public Offering

Snap One intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the term loan under its credit agreement plus accrued interest thereon as well as for general corporate purposes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (“Snap One”) today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 13,850,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18.00 and $21.00 per share. Snap One has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SNPO.”

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank, who are acting as lead bookrunning managers; BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James, Truist Securities and William Blair, who are acting as joint bookrunning managers; and Drexel Hamilton, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank, who are acting as co-managers. Snap One and selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase a total of up to an additional 2,077,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.