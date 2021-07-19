checkAd

Charah Solutions Acquires Avon Lake Generating Station from GenOn for Sustainable Environmental Remediation and Redevelopment of Property

Autor: Accesswire
19.07.2021, 12:30  |  44   |   |   

Environmental Risk Transfer Services Leader to Demolish Existing Power Plant,Remediate Site and Redevelop Property in a Sustainable MannerLOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions"), a …

Environmental Risk Transfer Services Leader to Demolish Existing Power Plant,
Remediate Site and Redevelop Property in a Sustainable Manner

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Avon Lake Generating Station and adjacent property ("Avon Lake") from GenOn and will begin environmental remediation and sustainable redevelopment of the property upon closing. Avon Lake is a 627 MW coal-fired plant operated by GenOn located in Avon Lake, Ohio, 23 miles west of Cleveland along Lake Erie. The transaction was signed in May 2021, and the full transfer will take place in early April 2022 after the plant ceases generation operation. Charah Solutions has commenced the redevelopment and remediation planning efforts and will begin physical work once the full transfer occurs. GenOn will continue to maintain responsibility for the plant and operate the plant in the normal course of business through closing.

As part of this agreement, Charah Solutions, through its subsidiary Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group, LLC ("ALERG"), will acquire the 40-acre area located on Lake Erie, which consists of multiple parcels of land adjacent to the generating plant, including the generating station, submerged lands lease in Lake Erie, substation/switch gear and transformers, administrative offices and structures, coal rail and storage yard parcels south of Lake Road as well as the interconnection agreement. ALERG will be responsible for the shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant and performing all environmental remediation and redevelopment work at the site.

ALERG has retained Avison Young to provide real estate advisory, development, and brokerage services to oversee the redevelopment of the property in an environmentally conscious manner and future sale of the remediated property. Working with the City of Avon Lake, ALERG will position the property to expand economic activity and benefit the surrounding communities through job creation and enable this site to provide the best potential use for the community and City of Avon Lake moving forward. ALERG is already in discussions with the City of Avon Lake regarding the best use for the future of the property that benefits all members of the community, provides increased economic activity and jobs while sustainably remediating the site for the betterment of the environment.

Seite 1 von 4
Charah Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charah Solutions Acquires Avon Lake Generating Station from GenOn for Sustainable Environmental Remediation and Redevelopment of Property Environmental Risk Transfer Services Leader to Demolish Existing Power Plant,Remediate Site and Redevelop Property in a Sustainable MannerLOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions"), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
SPI Appoints 30+ Year Finance and Law Veteran Randolph Conone as SVP Investor Relations and Finance
SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonade is Available at Costco in Record Time
AdvanceTC Announces US$3.015 Billion Valuation
Charah Solutions Acquires Avon Lake Generating Station from GenOn for Sustainable Environmental ...
SUIC Midas Touch Enters a New Frontier of Multi-Level Marketing With A Focus on Blockchain As It ...
Banyan Gold Announces Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $16 Million
Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska
Orsu Metals Has Started 2021 Exploration Program
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signing Up Host Sites For New York State Community Solar Program
Gold Mountain Receives Update from the Ministry of Mines
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...