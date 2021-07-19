Devirex Announces lipivir Product Launch

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Devirex is entering a new planning phase: what was created in a laboratory will gradually be supplied to various markets. After hundreds of hours of development, research, and analysis, lipivir(R) lip gel, which prevents cold sores, will be available in Switzerland and Austria in pharmacies, drugstores, beauty spas and online as early as autumn 2021. The Swiss home market enjoys great prestige and poses its own challenges in view of the language differences, for which Devirex is well prepared.The experience and knowledge required for this comes from extensive market research conducted over several years in the Swiss, German, UK, French, Hong Kong and Singapore markets. The product launch in the UK market now allows Devirex to pursue an intensive expansion strategy. Accordingly, Devirex intends to be present the lipivir product in the markets of the entire European Union as well as the Asia-Pacific region. The European Union alone has a target market of around 500 million consumers with purchasing power, while the Asia-Pacific region has a further 2.1 billion consumers. Devirex intends to use this enormous catchment area, with increasing purchasing power in the middle class, to build up and expand the launch of lipivir(R).The decision to sell lipivir(R) online in the majority of markets is based on the fact that these markets are very strongly developed online and thus the promotion via online channels can be planned in a target group-affine and highly cost-efficient way.The potential of lipivir(R) is obvious: while conventional cold sore products treat the outbreak of herpes, lipivir(R) prevents a possible outbreak thanks to its unique formula. Lipivir(R) is not only better than other products, but uniquely different. The approved composition of lipivir(R) helps prevent cold sores and protects the sensitive skin. The lip gel lipivir(R) can be used together with cosmetics and is positioned predominantly in the core target group "women, 25-45 years" as a care product that serves the prophylaxis of lip herpes, comparable to anti-wrinkle creams, skin care products or healthy nutrition.