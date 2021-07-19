checkAd

Devirex Announces lipivir Product Launch

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.07.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   


EQS Group-Media / 19.07.2021 / 12:30
Zug, Switzerland - Devirex AG "Devirex" or "the Company" since its foundation in 2006 by two Swiss chemists has continuously and sustainably built up and expanded its market position. The formula, appearance and packaging of lipivir(R), a lip gel for the prevention of cold sores (herpes simplex virus, HSV-1), were tested in the UK for over a year. Now the product launch is to take place in Switzerland and Austria.

Devirex is entering a new planning phase: what was created in a laboratory will gradually be supplied to various markets. After hundreds of hours of development, research, and analysis, lipivir(R) lip gel, which prevents cold sores, will be available in Switzerland and Austria in pharmacies, drugstores, beauty spas and online as early as autumn 2021. The Swiss home market enjoys great prestige and poses its own challenges in view of the language differences, for which Devirex is well prepared.

The experience and knowledge required for this comes from extensive market research conducted over several years in the Swiss, German, UK, French, Hong Kong and Singapore markets. The product launch in the UK market now allows Devirex to pursue an intensive expansion strategy. Accordingly, Devirex intends to be present the lipivir product in the markets of the entire European Union as well as the Asia-Pacific region. The European Union alone has a target market of around 500 million consumers with purchasing power, while the Asia-Pacific region has a further 2.1 billion consumers. Devirex intends to use this enormous catchment area, with increasing purchasing power in the middle class, to build up and expand the launch of lipivir(R).

The decision to sell lipivir(R) online in the majority of markets is based on the fact that these markets are very strongly developed online and thus the promotion via online channels can be planned in a target group-affine and highly cost-efficient way.

The potential of lipivir(R) is obvious: while conventional cold sore products treat the outbreak of herpes, lipivir(R) prevents a possible outbreak thanks to its unique formula. Lipivir(R) is not only better than other products, but uniquely different. The approved composition of lipivir(R) helps prevent cold sores and protects the sensitive skin. The lip gel lipivir(R) can be used together with cosmetics and is positioned predominantly in the core target group "women, 25-45 years" as a care product that serves the prophylaxis of lip herpes, comparable to anti-wrinkle creams, skin care products or healthy nutrition.
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Devirex Announces lipivir Product Launch EQS Group-Media / 19.07.2021 / 12:30 Zug, Switzerland - Devirex AG "Devirex" or "the Company" since its foundation in 2006 by two Swiss chemists has continuously and sustainably built up and expanded its market position. The formula, appearance and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Hauptversammlung stimmt mit hohen Zustimmungsraten sämtlichen ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
EQS-News: Meyer Burger solar modules successfully certified according to important standards IEC 61215 and ...
EQS-News: Striatus unveiled: the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Plattformbasierte Geschäftsmodelle setzten erfolgreiches Wachstum fort
EQS-News: Solarmodule von Meyer Burger erfolgreich nach wichtigen Normen IEC 61215 und IEC 61730 zertifiziert
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: platform-based business models go from strength to strength
Ausdehnung des Explorationsprogramms auf neue Konzessionsgebiete sorgt für Kaufphantasie.
Titel
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement