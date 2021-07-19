checkAd

NICE Receives Highest Scores Across All Four Use Cases in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has received the highest scores in each of the four use cases among vendors evaluated in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management research report. The company scored more than 4.2 out of 5 in all four use cases, including Information Access (4.24/5), Process Efficiency (4.22/5), Customer Intelligence (4.28/5), and Intelligent Dialogue (4.23/5).

NICE’s WEM solutions, of which CXone is a centric part, are based on a native cloud platform and infused with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable customer service organizations to gain continuous visibility into employee performance using desktop analytics, empower agents with gamification, facilitate compliance and proactively identify regulation or data security violations – all aimed at empowering the workforce with a smart approach.

Earlier this year, the company launched Agile WEM, which allows organizations to virtually connect the workforce under one roof to sustain high employee engagement in today’s work-from-anywhere reality. Recognizing the need for agility, the Agile WEM solution helps organizations motivate, guide and inspire employees while staying ready to rapidly adapt and respond to changing business needs.

“The heartbeat of every contact center is its employees,” said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone. “They are the driving force behind customer satisfaction, and so it is imperative for any company desiring brand loyalty to first ensure agent engagement. Our ongoing recognition in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management reports, I believe, is a testament to our steadfast commitment to innovation and to powering smart solutions that not only help businesses build a company culture that employees value, but also increase efficiency and improve operations.”

NICE advanced portfolio of WEM solutions includes NICE Workforce Management (WFM), NICE Performance Management (NPM), NICE Employee Engagement Management (EEM), NICE Quality Central, NICE Back Office Proficiency Essentials and Workforce Management as well as NICE Sales Performance Management. A central part of NICE’s WEM solutions suite is CXone, a unified, enterprise-grade platform based on an open cloud foundation that lets contact centers be agile by innovating rapidly, scaling securely, deploying quickly, and enabling the delivery of next-gen, digitally fluent experiences to customers and employees globally.

