Takeda Announces the Submission of Its Corporate Governance Report to the Tokyo Stock Exchange

This report is prepared based on the principles of the Corporate Governance Code as in effect as of June 1, 2018. Takeda will submit a revised Corporate Governance Report based on the Corporate Governance Code as in effect as of June 11, 2021, by the end of December 2021.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TOKYO:4502) (NYSE:TAK) today announced that it has filed its Corporate Governance Report with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in accordance with the regulations* for TSE listed companies. The Report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/who-we-are/corporate-governance/ .

Takeda’s latest Corporate Governance Report can be found at the information disclosure site operated by the Japan Exchange Group which consists of the TSE and other exchanges in Japan at:

https://www2.tse.or.jp/tseHpFront/CGK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Takeda also furnished the English version of the Corporate Governance Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available at www.sec.gov.

As for the general information about the Corporate Governance Report, please refer to the Japan Exchange Group website at: https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/equities/listing/cg/01.html.

Additionally, Takeda’s corporate governance policy as well as overall Environmental, Social and Governance information is explained in detail in its 2021 Annual Integrated Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. This report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://air.takeda.com

*TSE’s Securities Listing Regulations [Rule 419].

