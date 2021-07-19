checkAd

Takeda Announces the Submission of Its Corporate Governance Report to the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TOKYO:4502) (NYSE:TAK) today announced that it has filed its Corporate Governance Report with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in accordance with the regulations* for TSE listed companies. The Report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/who-we-are/corporate-governance/.

This report is prepared based on the principles of the Corporate Governance Code as in effect as of June 1, 2018. Takeda will submit a revised Corporate Governance Report based on the Corporate Governance Code as in effect as of June 11, 2021, by the end of December 2021.

Takeda’s latest Corporate Governance Report can be found at the information disclosure site operated by the Japan Exchange Group which consists of the TSE and other exchanges in Japan at:
https://www2.tse.or.jp/tseHpFront/CGK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Takeda also furnished the English version of the Corporate Governance Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available at www.sec.gov.

As for the general information about the Corporate Governance Report, please refer to the Japan Exchange Group website at: https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/equities/listing/cg/01.html.

Additionally, Takeda’s corporate governance policy as well as overall Environmental, Social and Governance information is explained in detail in its 2021 Annual Integrated Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. This report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://air.takeda.com

*TSE’s Securities Listing Regulations [Rule 419].

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502) (NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

