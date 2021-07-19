checkAd

inTEST Ambrell Division Works with Customers to Meet their ESG Related Green Targets

Ambrell Induction Heating Systems Offer Zero CO2 Emission Solutions

MT. LAUREL, N.J., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that its Ambrell division has launched an initiative to assist customers with their respective ESG (environmental, social, and governance) related carbon neutrality goals. In alignment with global sustainability goals, Ambrell’s induction heating systems provide zero emission solutions.

Ambrell has also released an Energy Savings Calculator (“Calculator”) (http://green-energy.ambrell.com/) and corresponding documentation which will enable customers to make more effective carbon decisions through the use of Ambrell’s products. The Calculator will educate users of industrial heating systems on the ESG related sustainability and green benefits of induction heating by identifying the energy consumption and CO2 production of various industrial heating methods vs. that of induction heating. “Induction is a highly efficient method of heating, and our systems produce zero emission,” noted Scott Nolen, VP and Ambrell General Manager. “Not only is induction heating better for the environment, it also improves the overall safety of the workplace by eliminating local flame emissions and reducing high temperature surfaces.”

With the industrial sector responsible for about one-third of all U.S. primary energy use, and the associated greenhouse gas emissions, industrial heating solutions must be optimized with lower emissions in order to better achieve decarbonization goals. Precision induction heating is unique in that it uses only electricity to create heat in a component. This highly efficient method of heating focuses the energy on the part being heated with limited losses. When compared to gas heating, induction can prevent a significant amount of CO2 from being created. In some cases, this is the equivalent to dozens of cars being removed from the road.

