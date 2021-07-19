checkAd

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021   

To

19 July 2021

 

Company Announcement No 62/2021

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 16 July 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

 

Yours sincerely

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

