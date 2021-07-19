checkAd

Kite Realty Group Trust and Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announce $7.5 Billion Strategic Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 12:30  |  55   |   |   


Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Earnings per Share While Improving Balance Sheet

Strengthens High-Quality Open-Air Shopping Center Portfolio

Expands Presence in Strategic Markets

Provides Future Value Creation Opportunities

Creates a Top 5 Shopping Center REIT by Total Enterprise Value

INDIANAPOLIS and CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) and Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which RPAI would merge into a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company. The strategic transaction joins together two high-quality portfolios with complementary geographic footprints creating a top five shopping center REIT by enterprise value. The combined company is expected to have an equity market capitalization of approximately $4.6 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $7.5 billion upon the closing of the transaction assuming a KRG share price of $20.83, which was the closing price on July 16, 2021. This immediately accretive transaction, paired with a strong balance sheet and significant value creation opportunities, is expected to provide a runway to increase long-term value for shareholders.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each RPAI common share will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued KRG common shares in a 100% stock-for-stock transaction. Based on the closing share price for KRG on July 16, 2021, this represents a 13% premium to RPAI’s closing stock price on July 16, 2021. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, KRG shareholders are expected to own approximately 40% of the combined company’s equity and RPAI shareholders are expected to own approximately 60%. KRG anticipates assuming all RPAI debt and has obtained a financing commitment to provide a $1.1 billion term loan bridge facility in the event certain debt consents cannot be obtained prior to the closing of the transaction. The parties expect the transaction to close during the fourth quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of both KRG and RPAI shareholders. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees of KRG and the Board of Directors of RPAI.

Seite 1 von 8



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kite Realty Group Trust and Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announce $7.5 Billion Strategic Merger Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Earnings per Share While Improving Balance Sheet Strengthens High-Quality Open-Air Shopping Center Portfolio Expands Presence in Strategic Markets Provides Future Value Creation Opportunities Creates a Top …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board