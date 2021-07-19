SunHydrogen Shares Positive Progress Toward the Scale-up of its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology

Previously, the company announced its cooperation with Schmid Group in Freudenstadt, Germany, and InRedox in Longmont, Colorado. Alongside the University of Iowa research team, Schmid and InRedox are working to develop the company's nanoparticle technology to a commercial scale.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today shared positive progress from its research team at the University of Iowa in the path toward scaling up its nanoparticle-based green hydrogen technology.

Led by SunHydrogen Director of Technology Joun Lee and Lead Scientist Syed Mubeen, the University of Iowa research team is playing an integral role in developing chemistries for electroplating semiconductors that serve as the core component of SunHydrogen’s nanoparticle technology.

Recently, the company in consultation with its manufacturing partners identified a surfactant, known as Triton X-100, in the chemistry that is banned in Europe for its toxicity. Triton X-100 was included in the chemistry to facilitate the electrochemical processes at the surface-liquid interface, resulting in the deposition of high-quality semiconductors.

Today, SunHydrogen is happy to share that after testing several alternative surfactants, the University of Iowa team has successfully identified a biodegradable and environmentally benign substitute that can be added to the plating bath to grow semiconductors without compromising quality.

The University of Iowa research team has also continued to improve the electrochemical process for depositing semiconductors. The current photoelectrochemical density achieved under laboratory conditions (without catalysts) could potentially result in a maximum solar-to-hydrogen efficiency slightly greater than 17%.

"Our research team at the University of Iowa has made the chemistry for manufacturing our nanoparticle technology more environmentally benign without sacrificing the quality of the semiconductors. Our process is one step closer to being commercializable," said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen, Inc.

