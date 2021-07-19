checkAd

SunHydrogen Shares Positive Progress Toward the Scale-up of its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology

SANTA BARBARA, CA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today shared positive progress from its research team at the University of Iowa in the path toward scaling up its nanoparticle-based green hydrogen technology.

Previously, the company announced its cooperation with Schmid Group in Freudenstadt, Germany, and InRedox in Longmont, Colorado. Alongside the University of Iowa research team, Schmid and InRedox are working to develop the company's nanoparticle technology to a commercial scale.

Led by SunHydrogen Director of Technology Joun Lee and Lead Scientist Syed Mubeen, the University of Iowa research team is playing an integral role in developing chemistries for electroplating semiconductors that serve as the core component of SunHydrogen’s nanoparticle technology.

Recently, the company in consultation with its manufacturing partners identified a surfactant, known as Triton X-100, in the chemistry that is banned in Europe for its toxicity. Triton X-100 was included in the chemistry to facilitate the electrochemical processes at the surface-liquid interface, resulting in the deposition of high-quality semiconductors.

Today, SunHydrogen is happy to share that after testing several alternative surfactants, the University of Iowa team has successfully identified a biodegradable and environmentally benign substitute that can be added to the plating bath to grow semiconductors without compromising quality.

The University of Iowa research team has also continued to improve the electrochemical process for depositing semiconductors. The current photoelectrochemical density achieved under laboratory conditions (without catalysts) could potentially result in a maximum solar-to-hydrogen efficiency slightly greater than 17%.

"Our research team at the University of Iowa has made the chemistry for manufacturing our nanoparticle technology more environmentally benign without sacrificing the quality of the semiconductors. Our process is one step closer to being commercializable," said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen, Inc.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.
SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of our hydrogen generation panels, our ability to procure project financing, our ability to retain the service of a qualified engineering firm to design and build a pilot plant, our ability to secure an agreement with a partner for the pilot plant, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; the impact of public health epidemics on local and global economies and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Press Contact:
info@sunhydrogen.com





