Pfizer Announces New Investor Relations Leader

“We would like to thank Chuck for his many contributions to the company and for successfully elevating Pfizer’s investor relations function to a best-in-class,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “His passion for the company and for our industry will be missed. We wish him all the best in this new chapter of his life.”

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that Christopher Stevo has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer, reporting to Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Sally Susman. Mr. Stevo succeeds Chuck Triano, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, who previously announced his intent to retire after a successful 13-year period at Pfizer and a nearly 35-year career interacting with the global investment community. Mr. Triano will stay on through the end of September to help with the transition.

“As the new head of Investor Relations, Chris brings a wealth of experience with buy-side equity analysts and a strong network of relationships across the investment community. His deep knowledge of the healthcare industry will be a great asset as we continue to advance our innovative pipeline to deliver breakthrough therapies and vaccines to patients and long-term value for shareholders,” Bourla added.

Mr. Stevo has held leadership positions in buy-side healthcare investing for more than two decades, most recently serving as Head of Investor Relations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Prior to his role at Alexion, Mr. Stevo served as senior equity analyst for Amundi US responsible for a portfolio of U.S. healthcare stocks covering all sub-sectors; and before Amundi US, he held numerous leadership roles with Putnam Investments specializing in international healthcare, including the co-management of a $1.2 billion AUM global healthcare fund.

Mr. Stevo graduated University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and earned his MBA from University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He is also a designated Chartered Financial Analyst.

