Pfizer Announces New Investor Relations Leader

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that Christopher Stevo has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer, reporting to Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Sally Susman. Mr. Stevo succeeds Chuck Triano, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, who previously announced his intent to retire after a successful 13-year period at Pfizer and a nearly 35-year career interacting with the global investment community. Mr. Triano will stay on through the end of September to help with the transition.

“We would like to thank Chuck for his many contributions to the company and for successfully elevating Pfizer’s investor relations function to a best-in-class,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “His passion for the company and for our industry will be missed. We wish him all the best in this new chapter of his life.”

“As the new head of Investor Relations, Chris brings a wealth of experience with buy-side equity analysts and a strong network of relationships across the investment community. His deep knowledge of the healthcare industry will be a great asset as we continue to advance our innovative pipeline to deliver breakthrough therapies and vaccines to patients and long-term value for shareholders,” Bourla added.

Mr. Stevo has held leadership positions in buy-side healthcare investing for more than two decades, most recently serving as Head of Investor Relations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Prior to his role at Alexion, Mr. Stevo served as senior equity analyst for Amundi US responsible for a portfolio of U.S. healthcare stocks covering all sub-sectors; and before Amundi US, he held numerous leadership roles with Putnam Investments specializing in international healthcare, including the co-management of a $1.2 billion AUM global healthcare fund.

Mr. Stevo graduated University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and earned his MBA from University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He is also a designated Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Disclosure Notice: The information contained in this release is as of July 19, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about, among other things, our efforts to advance our innovative pipeline to deliver breakthrough therapies and vaccines to patients and long-term value for shareholders that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

