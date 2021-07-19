checkAd

Orsu Metals Has Started 2021 Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") provides an update on its exploration activities at the Sergeevskoe project located in Russia.

The Company is conducting a geochemical sampling survey to collect 2800 soil samples, covering approximately 5.5 square kilometres of the entire license area outside of the resource envelope located in the southeast of the Sergeevskoe licence area. As of July 14, 2021, the geochemical survey work is about 10% complete.

The geochemical survey is being funded from the Company's share of proceeds from the sale of gold extracted from three open pits on the Sergeevskoe project. The pilot mining program was conducted in 2020 in partnership with the neighbouring Alexandrovskoe gold mine (the "Contractor"). A total of approximately 5 000 ounces were recovered and processed at the Alexandrovskoe plant.

The Company's share of the sale proceeds after deducting the Contractor's cost of processing was 198 million Russian rubles (approximately US$2.6 million) of which 78 million (US$1 million) was received 2020 and the remaining US$1.6 million in 2021. In 2020, the Company paid approximately 69 million Russian rubles (approximately US$0.91 million) in mineral extraction tax and may have to pay income taxes on this revenue stream. Orsu and the Contractor mutually decided to suspend pilot mining temporarily given the need for the Contractor to revert to mining and processing its own ores (see press releases February 3, 2021 and April 6, 2021).

Dr. Sergey V Kurzin, the Executive Chairman, commented: "Orsu is satisfied with receipt of all outstanding proceeds from 2020 pilot mining to be used to fund our 2021 exploration activities. Pilot mining proved particularly useful to determine the metallurgical qualities of different types of mineralized material that we find at the Sergeevskoe property. While the Contractor employed a traditional gravitation-flotation-cyanidation processing we now also believe that direct cyanidation and heap leach approaches are to be investigated as an alternative and, likely, more efficient flow-sheet to extract gold from oxide mineralization."

