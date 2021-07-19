checkAd

Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received its 5-year exploration permit and has commenced exploration activities at the district scale (125.5 sq. km) Golden Zone Project in south-central Alaska. The property is strategically located midway between Anchorage and Fairbanks and only 10 km west of paved State Highway 3, the Alaska Railroad and the 345 kV Alaska Intertie power lines.

The summer 2021 Golden Zone exploration program highlights include;

  • Approximately 1000 line-km of a drone-magnetic airborne magnetometer survey
  • Up to 5,000 m of RC drilling
  • Mapping and prospecting to expand the regional gold and copper discoveries made in 2019

Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. have been contracted and are currently on-site conducting a high-resolution drone airborne magnetometer survey over key portions of the property that were not flown last summer. The 2021 program will expand upon the 588.7-line km drone-mag survey flown last year and will aid in further refining drill targets that will be tested this summer.

Avidian geologists have commenced detailed field mapping, prospecting and sampling on select locations in order to follow up on previous reconnaissance mapping and sampling initiatives that yielded highly anomalous gold and copper results, (JJ-J4 and MJ discovery areas - grab samples of 5.17 g/t Au and 4.2 g/t Au plus 2.77% Cu and Silver Kitty discovery - grab sample of 12.5 g/t Au). Targets identified could be drill tested as soon as this summer. It should be noted that, due to their selective nature, assay results from grab samples noted above may not be representative of the overall grade and extent of mineralization on the subject areas.

The Company has contracted Midnight Sun Drilling (‘MSD') for a reverse circulation (‘RC') drill program expected to commence in early August. MSD is providing a brand-new track mounted RC rig capable of rapidly drilling to a depth of approximately 250 metres. All the targets selected for this stage of the program are road or trail accessible making moves very quick and efficient. The program budget allows for approximately 5,000 metres of drilling.

The primary objective of the drill program is to follow up on an area known as Mayflower Extension Zone ('MEZ') which lies to the northeast of the Breccia Pipe deposit and is believed to have the highest potential to add ounces to the Breccia Pipe Deposit. Previous drilling by Avidian at the MEZ returned 21.6 m grading 1.46 g/t Au in a conglomeratic unit and 17.7 m grading 2.12 g/t Au in the same conglomerate unit on a 50-meter step out hole (see press release August 19, 2019).

