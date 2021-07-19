checkAd

Viva Gold Increases Land Position at its 100% Owned Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX.V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project ("Tonopah"), located on the prolific Walker Lane mineral trend in Nevada. No royalty interest will be payable on these 69 claims under current mining law. These additional claims bring the total land position at Tonopah to 513 mining claims or approximately 10,500 acres (~4,250 hectares) of land and secures what is believed to be additional highly prospective ground along the principal northwest trend of gold mineralization at Tonopah, while also adding a mile of southern extension to the property along the Rye Patch fault zone where additional gold mineralization potential is believed to exist.

"These new claims add to the value of Tonopah by securing additional prospective ground for exploration, while also adding additional land to comfortably support feasibility study and permitting activities for a potential open-pit heap-leach mine. A new round of drilling operations at Tonopah will commence this week, while work is ongoing to advance environmental and technical studies required to support the planned feasibility study", states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

