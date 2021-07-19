checkAd

Garmin unveils new lithium-powered LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle, the ultimate portable solution for anglers on and off the ice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle LI, a chartplotter and transducer bundle with revolutionary Panoptix LiveScope sonar powered by a lightweight lithium battery. Weighing one-third of comparable lead acid batteries and offering up to 65% more battery life2, the new included lithium battery helps anglers cover more ground on the ice, and spend more time doing what they love—finding and catching fish.

Fish all day with the Garmin LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle LI, the first and only live-scanning sonar bundle for ice fishing now paired with a lightweight lithium battery. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Garmin was the first to deliver live-scanning sonar technology to ice anglers, transforming the way they pinpoint and follow schools of fish below the ice,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “Now with a lithium battery, powering your LiveScope has never been easier. It’s lighter to carry around from hole to hole and it’ll keep you fishing for hours longer than before.”

The LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle LI features two modes in one transducer – LiveScope Forward and LiveScope Down – so anglers can see fish and structure in real time, up to 200 feet in any direction below the ice. Either view provides incredibly sharp, real-time scanning sonar images of fish swimming and moving toward or away from the hole and below the surface with remarkable target separation and clarity. The transducer can easily be adjusted to fit the angler’s fishing techniques and preferences while tracking schools of fish and determining where to drill the next hole. And a built-in flasher provides a view of jigs and fish as they swim into the beam.

Equipped with everything needed for hardwater fishing, the LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle LI includes a large ECHOMAP UHD 93sv touchscreen combo with keyed assist, the Panoptix LiveScope System with forward- and down-scanning modes, a swivel pole mount for the transducer, plus the rechargeable lithium battery, battery charger and LiveScope transducer cable that stays flexible in the cold—all in a convenient, glove-friendly portable bag.

