nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the financial markets close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. nLIGHT’s second quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the second quarter results will be held on Thursday, August 5 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's web site at http://investors.nlight.net. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.