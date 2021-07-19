Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

"We continue to be extremely pleased with our financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. Although not fully recovered, the Texas economy is rebounding very strongly from COVID effects and we've begun to refill our loan pipeline with increased demand across all loan types and regions. Our borrowers have shown strong resilience during this rebound, with many businesses having record years so far during 2021. Our non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets are very low at only 0.13%. Almost all of our borrowers who received a COVID-related deferral are back on regular payment schedules with only a handful of credits remaining in an interest-only deferral period that will end in third quarter of 2021 as they also return to contractual payment schedules. As our second quarter results indicate, like all banks we have experienced some headwinds in our net interest margin and are seeing elevated loan pay downs, but we are confident in our ability to defend our net interest margin in this unprecedented rate environment and are encouraged with the size and strength of our loan pipeline as we enter the second half of 2021," commented Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $10.4 million, or $0.87 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.91 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $1.1 million, or $0.09 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Return on average assets and average equity for the second quarter of 2021 were 1.42% and 14.64%, respectively, compared to 1.60% and 16.01%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.16% and 1.67%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in earnings during the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2021, was primarily due to lower origination fee income recognized during the quarter for the Paycheck Protection Program - round one (“PPP1”) and round two (“PPP2”) loans, which was partially offset by a reverse provision for credit losses of $1.0 million. Our core earnings † , excluding provisions for credit losses, income taxes and PPP1/PPP2 net origination income, as well as our core net interest margin, adjusted to exclude the effects of PPP1/PPP2 loans, are described further in tables below.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Solid Net Earnings and Core Earnings. Net earnings have remained consistent for the past four quarters. Net core earnings † , which exclude provisions for credit losses and income tax, net PPP income, and interest on PPP-related borrowings, have also remained solid over the last five quarters, illustrating a consistent core earnings stream. Net core earnings † were $9.4 million for the second quarter, compared to $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $10.5 million during the second quarter of 2020.

Net earnings have remained consistent for the past four quarters. Net core earnings , which exclude provisions for credit losses and income tax, net PPP income, and interest on PPP-related borrowings, have also remained solid over the last five quarters, illustrating a consistent core earnings stream. Net core earnings were $9.4 million for the second quarter, compared to $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $10.5 million during the second quarter of 2020. Steady Net Interest Margin and Firm Loan Yields. The fully tax-equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin, net of PPP effects, was 3.38% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.48% in the preceding quarter and 3.75% in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the current quarter is primarily due to higher liquidity levels, which had a lower average yield during the quarter of only 6 basis points. Net interest income decreased $1.0 million, or 4.1%, from $24.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. However, excluding the effects of PPP, net interest income increased $752,000, or 3.6%, from $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $21.7 million in the second quarter. Average loan yield, excluding PPP effects, increased three basis points, from 4.79% in the first quarter to 4.82% in the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense decreased $215,000, or 10.6%, from $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $1.8 million in second quarter of 2021. The Bank continues to decrease cost of funds as higher rate CDs mature and to reduce interest rates on non-maturing deposits as market conditions allow. In addition, 63.8% of the loan portfolio, or $1.16 billion, has interest rate floors and 57.5% of those loans are currently at their floors. The weighted average interest rate of loans currently at their floor is 4.37%.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.13% at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, compared to 0.56% at June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) were 0.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and (0.02%) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in non-performing assets and the increase in charge-offs during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 resulted primarily from the resolution of three problem loans, made to two borrowers, with outstanding combined book balances of $8.7 million at December 31, 2020, that were acquired during the Westbound acquisition and which were fully reserved prior to the onset of COVID-19. Paycheck Protection Program. The Bank continued participation in the PPP2 program through its end date in the second quarter of 2021. During the first half of 2021, we originated total PPP2 loans of $100.8 million to 1,349 borrowers, which resulted in recognition of $3.3 million of net origination fees and related amortization for PPP2 loans during the first half of 2021. The Bank also recognized $1.8 million in PPP1 deferred origination fees during the first half of 2021 through both amortization and forgiveness of the related PPP1 loans. As of June 30, 2021, there are outstanding PPP1 balances of $26.6 million to 325 borrowers, a reduction of 87.3% from the $209.6 million to 1,944 borrowers that was originated under the PPP1 program. Net deferred origination fees remaining as of June 30, 2021 are $355,000 and $2.2 million from PPP1 and PPP2, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Participation in the PPP1 and PPP2 program, as well as large provisions for credit losses in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from effects of COVID-19 have created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net earnings and related performance ratios. With some continued uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 and other economic factors, the following table illustrates net earnings and net core earnings results, which are pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-extraordinary PPP1/PPP2 income, as well as performance ratios for the prior five quarters:

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Net earnings $ 10,432 $ 10,962 $ 9,915 $ 10,134 $ 1,075 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses (1,000 ) — — (300 ) 12,100 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,312 2,336 2,290 2,350 (190 ) PPP loan interest and fees (2,346 ) (3,513 ) (2,654 ) (1,076 ) (2,540 ) Net interest expense on PPP-related borrowings — — — 3 31 Net core earnings† $ 9,398 $ 9,785 $ 9,551 $ 11,111 $ 10,476 Total average assets $ 2,938,944 $ 2,775,567 $ 2,659,725 $ 2,639,335 $ 2,657,609 Adjustments: PPP loans average balance (155,417 ) (137,251 ) (179,240 ) (209,506 ) (163,184 ) Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings — — — (8,152 ) (84,066 ) Total average assets, adjusted† $ 2,783,527 $ 2,638,316 $ 2,480,485 $ 2,421,677 $ 2,410,359 Total average equity $ 285,803 $ 277,612 $ 271,397 $ 265,027 $ 258,225 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Net earnings to average assets (annualized) 1.42 % 1.60 % 1.48 % 1.53 % 0.16 % Net earnings to average equity (annualized) 14.64 16.01 14.53 15.21 1.67 Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized)† 1.35 1.50 1.53 1.83 1.75 Net core earnings to average equity (annualized)† 13.19 14.29 14.00 16.68 16.32 PER COMMON SHARE DATA* Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 12,056,550 12,038,638 12,063,154 12,113,266 12,128,516 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.87 $ 0.91 $ 0.82 $ 0.84 $ 0.09 Net core earnings per common share, basic† 0.78 0.81 0.79 0.92 0.86 * Adjusted retroactively for all quarters presented to give effect to the 10% dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021. † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 was $23.5 million and $23.2 million, respectively, an increase of $295,000, or 1.3%. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense of $1.6 million, or 46.8%, compared to a decrease in interest income of only $1.3 million, or 4.9%. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to lower deposit-related interest expense of $1.5 million, or 50.9%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 3.44% and 3.78%, respectively. Loan yield decreased from 5.15% for the second quarter of 2020 to 4.79% for the second quarter of 2021, a change of 36 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased from 0.83% to 0.37% during the same period, a change of 46 basis points. The decrease in loan yield was primarily due to the repricing of variable rate loans to lower interest rates during the period and lower recognized PPP origination fee income. Loan yield, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 4.82% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 5.04% in the same quarter of the prior year, a decrease of 22 basis points. The average yield on interest-bearing deposits in other banks, which consists of fed funds sold, also declined from 0.12% in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.06% in the current quarter while the average balance more than doubled in the current quarter. The decrease in average deposit rate was primarily due to continued reductions in interest rates for non-maturing deposits as market conditions have allowed.

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2021 was $24.5 million, resulting in a decrease of $1.0 million, or 4.1%, in the current quarter. The decrease resulted primarily from $3.2 million of PPP origination income recognized in the first quarter and only $1.4 million of PPP origination income in the current quarter.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, decreased from 3.85% for the first quarter of 2021 to 3.44% for the second quarter of 2021. Loan yield decreased from 5.20% for the first quarter of 2021 to 4.79% for the second quarter of 2021, a change of 41 basis points. Loan yield, excluding the effect of PPP loans, increased three basis points from 4.79% in the first quarter of 2021. The average yield on interest-bearing deposits in other banks also declined nine basis points from 0.15% in the first quarter of 2021 while the average balance increased by $91.7 million, or 27.4%, in the current quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased from 0.42% to 0.37% during the same period, a change of five basis points. The decrease was due primarily to the maturity of higher-rate CDs during the second quarter of 2021, as well as continued reductions in interest rates for non-maturing deposits as market conditions have allowed.

The Bank’s continued participation in the PPP program has created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net interest margin. To illustrate core net interest margin, the table below excludes PPP1 and PPP2 loans and their associated fees and costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Total loans $ 1,912,722 $ 22,864 4.79 % $ 1,899,864 $ 47,059 4.99 % Adjustments: PPP1 loans average balance and net fees(1) (57,573 ) (569 ) 3.96 (79,414 ) (2,220 ) 5.64 PPP2 loans average balance and net fees(2) (97,844 ) (1,178 ) 4.83 (66,689 ) (3,040 ) 9.19 Total PPP loans(3) $ (155,417 ) $ (1,747 ) 4.51 % $ (146,103 ) $ (5,260 ) 7.26 % Total loans, excluding PPP $ 1,757,305 $ 21,117 4.82 % $ 1,753,761 $ 41,799 4.81 % Total interest-earning assets 2,769,054 25,284 3.66 2,689,617 51,797 3.88 Total interest-earning assets, net of PPP effects† $ 2,613,637 $ 23,537 3.61 % $ 2,543,514 $ 46,537 3.69 % Net interest income $ 23,477 $ 47,968 Net interest margin(4) 3.40 % 3.60 % Net interest margin, FTE(5) 3.44 3.64 Net interest income, net of PPP effects† 21,730 42,708 Net interest margin, net of PPP effects†(6) 3.33 3.39 Net interest margin, FTE, net of PPP effects†(7) 3.38 3.43 Efficiency ratio(8) 60.12 58.30 Efficiency ratio, net of PPP effects†(9) 64.66 64.99 † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (1) Interest earned on PPP1 loans consists of interest income of $141,000 and $388,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $428,000 and $1.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Interest earned on PPP2 loans consists of interest income of $244,000 and $332,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $934,000 and $2.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (3) Interest earned consists of interest income of $385,000 and $720,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $1.4 million and $4.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. Taxes are not a part of this calculation. (5) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (6) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income, net of PPP effects, divided by average interest-earning assets, excluding average PPP loans, annualized. Taxes are not a part of this calculation. (7) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income, net of PPP effects, adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, excluding average PPP loans, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (8) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. (9) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, net of PPP-related deferred costs, by net interest income, net of PPP effects, plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, a total allowance for credit losses provision of $13.2 million was recorded primarily to account for the estimated impact of COVID-19 on credit quality and resulted largely from changes to individual loan risk ratings, as well as COVID-specific qualitative factors primarily derived from changes in national GDP, Texas unemployment rates and national industry related CRE trends, all of which were impacted by the effects of COVID-19. There was no provision for credit losses recorded during the first quarter of 2021. A reverse provision of $1.0 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2021 in order to begin to capture the improvements that have occurred to macro-economic factors evaluated at the onset of the pandemic as part of the aforementioned COVID-specific Q-factors, as well as risk rating upgrades for specific loans, which impact the reserve calculations within our model. Although management is cautiously optimistic about improving vaccination and economic trends, it is possible that the economic effects of the pandemic could continue beyond 2021, although we expect the credit impact of the pandemic to be largely understood and accounted for by the end of 2021.

Noninterest income increased $983,000, or 19.7%, in the second quarter of 2021, to $6.0 million, compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase from the same quarter in 2020 was due primarily to an increase in merchant and debit card fees of $588,000, or 44.1%, and an increase in service charges of $284,000, or 49.7%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in the gain on sale of loans of $264,000, or 17.5%, from the same quarter of the prior year.

Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million, or 16.6%, in the second quarter of 2021 to $17.7 million, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2021 was partially driven by an increase in employee compensation and benefits expense of $2.1 million, or 26.3%, to $10.2 million, from the same quarter of the prior year, resulting primarily from a reduction in bonus accrual during the second quarter of 2020 and from the effects of reduced deferred origination costs associated with fewer PPP loan originations than the prior year quarter. Other increases in non-interest expense resulted from an increase in occupancy expenses of $283,000, or 11.1%, from the same quarter of the prior year and an increase in legal and professional fees of $158,000, or 26.8%. Additionally, ATM and debit card expense increased $137,000, or 28.6%, resulting from increased usage of ATM and debit cards during the period. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in charitable contributions of $156,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $149,000, or 2.4%, from $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to a decrease in gains on sales of loans of $154,000, or 11.0%. Merchant and debit card fees increased $416,000, or 27.6%, from the prior quarter, but was offset by a decrease in other noninterest income of $413,000, or 39.2%, caused by a first quarter gain of $277,000 on bank-owned life insurance proceeds resulting from the death of a former bank officer, a $95,000 decrease in the gain on sales of real estate and a $65,000 decrease in the Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing asset fair value that occurred during the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense increased $391,000, or 2.3%, in the second quarter of 2021, from $17.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $261,000, or 2.6%, increase in employee compensation and benefits, along with a $146,000, or 5.4%, increase in occupancy expenses and a $143,000, or 23.7%, increase in legal and professional fees during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $117,000, or 25.7%, decrease in advertising and promotion expense during the quarter.

The company’s efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2021 was 60.12%, compared to 56.56% in the prior quarter and 53.90% in the same quarter last year. Adjusted to remove the effects of PPP-related transactions, the company’s efficiency ratio† for the second quarter of 2021 was 64.66%, was 65.34% for the first quarter of 2021 and was 62.44% for the second quarter of 2020.

† Non GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the company totaled $2.93 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.89 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.67 billion at June 30, 2020.

Gross loans decreased 1.2%, or $22.2 million, to $1.89 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to loans of $1.91 billion at March 31, 2021. The decrease in gross loans from the first to the second quarter of 2021 is primarily due to the continued payoff and forgiveness of PPP loan balances, a decrease of $30.8 million from the $158.2 million of PPP loans outstanding at March 31, 2021 . Excluding the decrease in the balance of PPP loans, gross loans increased by 0.5%, or $8.6 million, from the prior quarter.

Gross loans decreased 3.4%, or $67.3 million, from $1.96 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease in gross loans during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 included a decrease in outstanding PPP loan balances from $208.8 million to 1,908 borrowers at June 30, 2020 to $127.4 million to 1,674 borrowers at June 30, 2021. Excluding the outstanding PPP balances as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, gross loans increased $14.1 million, or 0.8%, from the same quarter of the prior year.

Total deposits increased by 2.3%, or $57.8 million, to $2.53 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.48 billion at March 31, 2021. Deposits increased 13.0%, or $291.0 million, from $2.24 billion at June 30, 2020. Changes in deposits during these periods were heavily impacted by the deposit of PPP loan proceeds into demand accounts at the Bank, as well as apparent changes in depositor spending habits in these periods resulting from economic and other uncertainties due to COVID-19.

Shareholders' equity totaled $287.7 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $280.1 million at March 31, 2021 and $258.9 million at June 30, 2020. The increase from the previous quarter resulted primarily from net income of $10.4 million, offset by the payment of dividends of $2.4 million and a decrease in other comprehensive income of $663,000 during the second quarter of 2021.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.13% at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, compared to 0.56% at June 30, 2020. The Bank’s nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans. During 2020, nonperforming assets included three SBA 7(a), partially guaranteed (75%) loans that were acquired in the June 2018 acquisition of Westbound Bank, with combined book balances of $8.7 million as of June 30, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, one of these loans was resolved when the underlying collateral, a hotel, was sold to a third party. The bank charged off $475,000 in connection with the sale, all of which had previously been specifically reserved within the allowance for credit losses, or ACL. The other two loans, collateralized by a hotel and both to one borrower, were resolved through a bankruptcy judgement that allows the borrower to adequately service their debt coverage. The bankruptcy order resulted in a charge-off of $270,000, which had previously been fully reserved in the ACL. These loans were internally identified as problem assets prior to COVID-19 and were properly reserved.

During the first and second quarters of 2020, the Bank provided financial relief to many of its customers due to the COVID-19 outbreak through either 3-month principal and interest (“P&I”) payment deferrals or through 6-month interest-only (“I/O”) deferrals. Under the initial deferral program, the Bank provided 3-month P&I deferrals on 658 loans with principal balances of $247.8 million and provided up to 6-month I/O deferrals on 336 loans with principal balances of $183.7 million. As of June 30, 2021, there are no loans remaining in the P&I deferral program and there are seven loans totaling $41.9 million that remain in a subsequent I/O deferral program. We anticipate that all of these borrowers, who are primarily in the hotel and hospitality industry, will return to their contractual payment schedules at the end of their I/O deferral period in the third quarter of 2021 with no additional subsequent deferrals.

As of 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 37,611 $ 38,534 $ 47,836 $ 35,714 $ 35,490 Federal funds sold 385,075 356,750 218,825 101,300 104,375 Interest-bearing deposits 24,532 28,188 85,130 56,357 51,129 Total cash and cash equivalents 447,218 423,472 351,791 193,371 190,994 Securities available for sale 446,636 407,736 380,795 368,887 376,381 Loans held for sale 5,088 4,663 5,542 9,148 7,194 Loans, net 1,856,277 1,876,985 1,831,737 1,921,234 1,919,201 Accrued interest receivable 8,801 8,064 9,834 8,361 11,864 Premises and equipment, net 54,405 54,903 55,212 55,468 55,251 Other real estate owned 227 312 404 310 402 Cash surrender value of life insurance 36,367 35,836 35,510 35,304 34,920 Core deposit intangible, net 2,573 2,786 2,999 3,213 3,426 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 43,207 44,383 34,848 35,228 35,402 Total assets $ 2,932,959 $ 2,891,300 $ 2,740,832 $ 2,662,684 $ 2,667,195 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 928,416 $ 878,883 $ 779,740 $ 776,364 $ 772,179 Interest-bearing 1,604,610 1,596,327 1,506,650 1,446,718 1,469,847 Total deposits 2,533,026 2,475,210 2,286,390 2,223,082 2,242,026 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,336 24,007 15,631 20,520 17,414 Accrued interest and other liabilities 28,058 28,080 25,257 25,814 25,960 Line of credit — 15,000 12,000 7,000 2,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 49,000 49,096 109,101 99,105 100,610 Subordinated debentures 19,810 19,810 19,810 20,310 20,310 Total liabilities 2,645,230 2,611,203 2,468,189 2,395,831 2,408,320 Total shareholders' equity 287,729 280,097 272,643 266,853 258,875 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,932,959 $ 2,891,300 $ 2,740,832 $ 2,662,684 $ 2,667,195

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 25,284 $ 26,513 $ 26,253 $ 24,956 $ 26,581 Interest expense 1,807 2,022 2,301 2,677 3,399 Net interest income 23,477 24,491 23,952 22,279 23,182 Provision for credit losses (1,000 ) — — (300 ) 12,100 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 24,477 24,491 23,952 22,579 11,082 Noninterest income 5,970 6,119 6,426 6,663 4,987 Noninterest expense 17,703 17,312 18,173 16,758 15,184 Income before income taxes 12,744 13,298 12,205 12,484 885 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,312 2,336 2,290 2,350 (190 ) Net earnings $ 10,432 $ 10,962 $ 9,915 $ 10,134 $ 1,075 PER COMMON SHARE DATA* Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.87 $ 0.91 $ 0.82 $ 0.84 $ 0.09 Earnings per common share, diluted(1) 0.85 0.90 0.82 0.84 0.09 Cash dividends per common share 0.20 0.20 0.18 0.18 0.17 Book value per common share - end of quarter 23.86 23.24 22.67 22.08 21.37 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(2) 20.98 20.34 19.74 19.15 18.43 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter 12,057,937 12,053,597 12,028,957 12,087,063 12,115,184 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 12,056,550 12,038,638 12,063,154 12,113,266 12,128,516 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted(1) 12,251,587 12,177,776 12,121,221 12,113,266 12,128,516 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.42 % 1.60 % 1.48 % 1.53 % 0.16 % Return on average equity (annualized) 14.64 16.01 14.53 15.21 1.67 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(3) 3.44 3.85 3.85 3.61 3.78 Efficiency ratio(4) 60.12 56.56 59.82 57.90 53.90 * Adjusted retroactively for all quarters presented to give effect to the 10% dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021. (1) Outstanding options and the closing price of the company's stock as of September 30 and June 30, 2020 had an anti-dilutive effect on each respective quarter end's weighted-average common shares outstanding; therefore, the effect of their conversion has been excluded from the calculation of the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for those periods. The diluted EPS for those quarters has been calculated using the basic weighted-average shares outstanding in order to comply with GAAP. There was not an anti-dilutive effect for the quarters ended June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. (2) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (3) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

As of 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 424,624 $ 460,491 $ 445,771 $ 531,152 $ 522,248 Real estate: Construction and development 264,002 257,886 270,407 269,101 265,982 Commercial real estate 608,464 630,479 594,216 602,664 606,061 Farmland 94,525 76,867 78,508 80,197 77,625 1-4 family residential 389,616 389,542 389,096 385,783 383,590 Multi-family residential 42,086 32,090 21,701 19,499 29,692 Consumer 51,795 49,780 51,044 52,855 52,986 Agricultural 14,608 14,905 15,734 17,004 18,981 Overdrafts 444 327 342 379 275 Total loans(1)(2) $ 1,890,164 $ 1,912,367 $ 1,866,819 $ 1,958,634 $ 1,957,440 Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 32,770 $ 33,619 $ 33,757 $ 34,119 $ 21,948 Loans charged-off (283 ) (875 ) (159 ) (101 ) (59 ) Recoveries 61 26 21 39 130 Provision for credit loss expense (1,000 ) — — (300 ) 12,100 Balance at end of period $ 31,548 $ 32,770 $ 33,619 $ 33,757 $ 34,119 Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.67 % 1.71 % 1.80 % 1.72 % 1.74 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 878.0 968.7 264.6 245.0 235.6 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized) 0.05 0.18 0.03 0.01 (0.02 ) NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans(3) $ 3,593 $ 3,383 $ 12,705 $ 13,780 $ 14,480 Other real estate owned 227 312 404 310 402 Repossessed assets owned 9 4 6 3 38 Total non-performing assets $ 3,829 $ 3,699 $ 13,115 $ 14,093 $ 14,920 Non-performing assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.76 % Total loans, excluding PPP(1)(2) 0.22 0.21 0.76 0.81 0.85 Total assets 0.13 0.13 0.48 0.53 0.56 TDR loans - nonaccrual $ 86 $ 87 $ 90 $ 92 $ 95 TDR loans - accruing 9,535 9,598 9,626 7,891 7,216 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $5.1 million, $4.7 million, $5.5 million, $9.1 million, and $7.2 million as of June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $(2.3) million, $(2.6) million, $(1.5) million, $(3.6) million, and $(4.1) million as of June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020, respectively. (3) TDR loans - nonaccrual are included in nonaccrual loans, which are a component of nonperforming loans.

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 855 $ 829 $ 868 $ 717 $ 571 Net realized gain on sale of loans 1,244 1,398 2,023 2,114 1,508 Fiduciary and custodial income 570 549 513 511 474 Bank-owned life insurance income 206 212 205 208 207 Merchant and debit card fees 1,922 1,506 1,396 1,654 1,334 Loan processing fee income 164 153 167 181 130 Warehouse lending fees 211 241 262 288 243 Mortgage fee income 157 177 197 272 204 Other noninterest income 641 1,054 795 718 316 Total noninterest income $ 5,970 $ 6,119 $ 6,426 $ 6,663 $ 4,987 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 10,204 $ 9,943 $ 10,211 $ 9,439 $ 8,077 Occupancy expenses 2,833 2,687 2,596 2,597 2,550 Legal and professional fees 747 604 968 574 589 Software and technology 1,055 1,114 1,127 1,093 945 Amortization 336 343 340 338 338 Director and committee fees 167 255 251 211 165 Advertising and promotions 338 455 356 301 408 ATM and debit card expense 616 540 545 509 479 Telecommunication expense 180 234 244 231 209 FDIC insurance assessment fees 168 169 252 252 122 Other noninterest expense 1,059 968 1,283 1,213 1,302 Total noninterest expense $ 17,703 $ 17,312 $ 18,173 $ 16,758 $ 15,184

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,912,722 $ 22,864 4.79 % $ 1,885,959 $ 24,139 5.15 % Securities available for sale 420,202 2,191 2.09 379,803 2,273 2.41 Nonmarketable equity securities 10,056 164 6.54 11,869 108 3.66 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 426,074 65 0.06 209,005 61 0.12 Total interest-earning assets 2,769,054 25,284 3.66 2,486,636 26,581 4.30 Allowance for loan losses (32,664 ) (27,720 ) Noninterest-earning assets 202,554 198,693 Total assets $ 2,938,944 $ 2,657,609 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,623,351 $ 1,493 0.37 % $ 1,480,106 $ 3,040 0.83 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 49,063 102 0.83 134,677 123 0.37 Line of credit 2,374 21 3.55 7,791 47 2.43 Subordinated debentures 19,810 188 3.81 17,618 176 4.02 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 14,887 3 0.08 18,106 13 0.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,709,485 1,807 0.42 1,658,298 3,399 0.82 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 916,631 718,378 Accrued interest and other liabilities 27,025 22,708 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 943,656 741,086 Shareholders’ equity 285,803 258,225 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,938,944 $ 2,657,609 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.24 % 3.48 % Net interest income $ 23,477 $ 23,182 Net interest margin(3) 3.40 % 3.75 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.44 % 3.78 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.2 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,899,864 $ 47,059 4.99 % $ 1,793,742 $ 46,656 5.23 % Securities available for sale 399,255 4,282 2.16 300,053 3,586 2.40 Securities held to maturity — — — 72,266 956 2.66 Nonmarketable equity securities 10,043 265 5.32 10,545 222 4.23 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 380,455 191 0.10 142,341 413 0.58 Total interest-earning assets 2,689,617 51,797 3.88 2,318,947 51,833 4.49 Allowance for credit losses (32,951 ) (24,250 ) Noninterest-earning assets 201,041 196,917 Total assets $ 2,857,707 $ 2,491,614 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,591,784 $ 3,096 0.39 % $ 1,477,806 $ 7,461 1.02 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 50,075 201 0.81 78,957 205 0.52 Line of credit 8,470 149 3.55 5,599 75 2.69 Subordinated debentures 19,810 376 3.83 14,214 319 4.51 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 18,013 7 0.08 15,466 22 0.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,688,152 3,829 0.46 1,592,042 8,082 1.02 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 862,619 618,176 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,206 22,121 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 887,825 640,297 Shareholders’ equity 281,730 259,275 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,857,707 $ 2,491,614 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.42 % 3.47 % Net interest income $ 47,968 $ 43,751 Net interest margin(3) 3.60 % 3.79 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.64 % 3.78 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.7 million and $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Tangible Book Value per Common Share As of 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Total shareholders’ equity $ 287,729 $ 280,097 $ 272,643 $ 266,853 $ 258,875 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (2,573 ) (2,786 ) (2,999 ) (3,213 ) (3,426 ) Total tangible common equity $ 252,996 $ 245,151 $ 237,484 $ 231,480 $ 223,289 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(1) 12,057,937 12,053,597 12,028,957 12,087,063 12,115,184 Book value per common share $ 23.86 $ 23.24 $ 22.67 $ 22.08 $ 21.37 Tangible book value per common share 20.98 20.34 19.74 19.15 18.43 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Core Earnings and Net Core Earnings per Common Share Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Net earnings $ 10,432 $ 10,962 $ 9,915 $ 10,134 $ 1,075 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses (1,000 ) — — (300 ) 12,100 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,312 2,336 2,290 2,350 (190 ) PPP loans, including fees (2,346 ) (3,513 ) (2,654 ) (1,076 ) (2,540 ) Net interest expense on PPP-related borrowings — — — 3 31 Net core earnings $ 9,398 $ 9,785 $ 9,551 $ 11,111 $ 10,476 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic* 12,056,550 12,038,638 12,063,154 12,113,266 12,128,516 Earnings per common share, basic* $ 0.87 $ 0.91 $ 0.82 $ 0.84 $ 0.09 Net core earnings per common share, basic* 0.78 0.81 0.79 0.92 0.86 * Adjusted to give effect to the 10% stock dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021.

Net Core Earnings to Average Assets, as Adjusted, and Average Equity Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Net core earnings $ 9,398 $ 9,785 $ 9,551 $ 11,111 $ 10,476 Total average assets $ 2,938,944 $ 2,775,567 $ 2,659,725 $ 2,639,335 $ 2,657,609 Adjustments: PPP loan average balance (155,417 ) (137,251 ) (179,240 ) (209,506 ) (163,184 ) Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings — — — (8,152 ) (84,066 ) Total average assets, adjusted $ 2,783,527 $ 2,638,316 $ 2,480,485 $ 2,421,677 $ 2,410,359 Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized) 1.35 1.50 1.53 1.83 1.75 Total average equity $ 285,803 $ 277,612 $ 271,397 $ 265,027 $ 258,225 Net core earnings to average equity (annualized) 13.19 14.29 14.00 16.68 16.32

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Total Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Total loans(1)(2) $ 1,890,164 $ 1,912,367 $ 1,866,819 $ 1,958,634 $ 1,957,440 Adjustments: PPP loans balance (127,390 ) (158,236 ) (139,808 ) (209,609 ) (208,793 ) Total loans, excluding PPP(1)(2) $ 1,762,774 $ 1,754,131 $ 1,727,011 $ 1,749,025 $ 1,748,647 Total non-performing assets $ 3,829 $ 3,699 $ 13,115 $ 14,093 $ 14,920 Non-performing assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.76 % Total loans, excluding PPP(1)(2) 0.22 0.21 0.76 0.81 0.85 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $5.1 million, $4.7 million, $5.5 million, $9.1 million, and $7.2 million as of June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $(2.3) million, $(2.6) million, $(1.5) million, $(3.6) million, and $(4.1) million as of June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020, respectively.

Total Interest-Earning Assets, Net of PPP Effects For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Total interest-earning assets $ 2,769,054 $ 25,284 3.66 % $ 2,689,617 $ 51,797 3.88 % Total loans 1,912,722 22,864 4.79 1,899,864 47,059 4.99 Adjustments: PPP loan average balance and net fees(1) (155,417 ) (1,747 ) 4.51 (146,103 ) (5,260 ) 7.26 Total loans, net of PPP effects 1,757,305 21,117 4.82 1,753,761 41,799 4.81 Total interest-earning assets, net of PPP effects $ 2,613,637 $ 23,537 3.61 % $ 2,543,514 $ 46,537 3.69 % (1) Interest earned consists of interest income of $385,000 and $720,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $1.4 million and $4.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, Net of PPP Effects (dollars in thousands) Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Net interest income $ 23,477 $ 47,968 $ 24,491 $ 23,182 Adjustments: PPP-related interest income (385 ) (720 ) (335 ) (407 ) PPP-related net origination fees (1,362 ) (4,540 ) (3,178 ) (2,133 ) PPP-related borrowings — — — 31 Net interest income, net of PPP effects $ 21,730 $ 42,708 $ 20,978 $ 20,673 Total average interest-earning assets $ 2,769,054 $ 2,689,617 $ 2,609,299 $ 2,486,636 Total average interest-earning assets, net of PPP effects 2,613,637 2,543,514 2,472,048 2,239,386 Net interest margin(1) 3.40 % 3.60 % 3.81 % 3.75 % Net interest margin, net of PPP effects(2) 3.33 3.39 3.44 3.71 Net interest income $ 23,477 $ 47,968 $ 24,491 $ 23,182 Interest income tax adjustments 269 520 250 212 Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") $ 23,746 $ 48,488 $ 24,741 $ 23,394 Net interest income, FTE, net of PPP effects 21,999 43,228 21,228 20,885 Net interest margin, FTE(3) 3.44 3.64 3.85 3.78 Net interest margin, FTE, net of PPP effects(4) 3.38 3.43 3.48 3.75 (1) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income, net of PPP effects, divided by average interest-earning assets, excluding average PPP loans, annualized. Taxes are not a part of this calculation. (3) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income, net of PPP effects, adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, excluding average PPP loans, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.