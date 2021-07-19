Docebo to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call
Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading AI-Powered Learning Platform, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, Alessio Artuffo, President and Chief Revenue Officer, and Ian Kidson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call Details:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 12, 2021
|
Time:
|
8:00 a.m. (ET)
|
Dial in number:
|
(416) 764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546
|
Live webcast:
|
https://bit.ly/3xB52b3
|
Replay:
|
(416) 764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
|
Replay passcode:
|
272177
About Docebo
Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005230/en/
