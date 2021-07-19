checkAd

Docebo to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call

Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading AI-Powered Learning Platform, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, Alessio Artuffo, President and Chief Revenue Officer, and Ian Kidson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call Details:

Date:

 

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time:

 

8:00 a.m. (ET)

Dial in number:

 

(416) 764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546
Italy: 800797692
UK: 08006522435

Live webcast:

 

https://bit.ly/3xB52b3
Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at
http://investors.docebo.com

Replay:

 

(416) 764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
Available until August 19, 2021

Replay passcode:

 

272177

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

