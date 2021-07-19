checkAd

Faraday Future Launches All-New User-Focused FF Intelligent App Ahead of the Scheduled Closing of its Business Combination with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 13:00   

Faraday Future (“FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced the launch of its new highly-interactive FF Intelligent App. In addition to being able to reserve a FF 91 through the FF Intelligent App, users can become part of FF’s user ecosystem and not only experience the benefits and excitement of the FF community, products and technologies that FF offers, but also provide input and ideas into the products and business they interact with. The FF Intelligent App, available beginning today, is available for both iOS and Android operating systems and can be downloaded by users free of charge from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching “Faraday Future” or download at: https://www.appdownload.ff.com

Faraday Future's New FF Intelligent App (Graphic: Business Wire)

In addition to using the FF Intelligent App to configure and reserve an FF 91, users of the FF Intelligent App will be able to create a FFID, book exclusive test rides, and even book a tour of FF’s global HQ in Los Angeles. The FF Intelligent APP is not only an FF 91 reservation platform and social community where all Futurists connect and communicate, but also the most important platform for the value co-creation and sharing of our FF user ecosystem. Users can learn more about our products and interact with the technology that sets FF apart from others in the EV space. Along with the social community aspects where users and fans can share thoughts and ideas together, users will also have an opportunity to sign up for a unique Futurist Product Officer (FPO) program and even interact with FF executives and employees to share ideas.

For a first time ever, we are extending an exclusive invitation for you to join the FPO program. You will work directly with FF’s designers and engineers to turn your ideas and creativity into reality; enjoy a highly customized and hands-on experience with FF 91, and help shape the future of mobility.

“At FF, the principal pillar of our ‘ultimate intelligent techluxury’ experience is the co-creative relationship we share with our users,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of FF. “The new FF Intelligent App focuses on our users who make up the core of FF’s business model – people who are passionate about FF’s mission, its transformative products, innovative technologies, and sharing platform.”

