Kin, the Only Pure-Play Direct-to-Consumer Home Insurance Technology Company, to Go Public

Kin Insurance, Inc. (“Kin”), an insurance technology company that makes home insurance easy and affordable, and Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OCA) (“Omnichannel”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company led by serial entrepreneur Matt Higgins and a deep bench of consumer operators, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Kin Insurance, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “KI”.

Kin, which currently operates in Florida, Louisiana and California, also announced today it has accelerated its ability to enter into new markets by signing a stock purchase agreement to acquire an inactive insurance carrier that holds licenses in more than 40 states. The proposed acquisition of the inactive insurance carrier and the business combination are both expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and in the case of the business combination, shareholder approval. As Kin looks to soon expand its reach into new markets, the company announced NBA superstar Draymond Green joined four-time major champion golf pro Rory McIlroy in the recent Series C round as an investor, both of whom will assist in raising Kin’s profile across the country in current markets and in new geographies.

Company Overview

Kin is the only pure-play direct-to-consumer digital insurer focused on the complex and growing $100+ billion homeowners insurance market. Kin’s proprietary technology enables customers to insure their homes in minutes online, bringing convenience to a historically manual process. Future customer needs such as making a policy change or filing a claim are similarly automated and convenient. Behind the scenes, Kin utilizes thousands of data points about each property to provide accurate pricing and produce better underwriting results.

Because Kin has eliminated the need for an external agent and has replaced antiquated insurance technology with modern, more efficient technology, Kin can offer attractive pricing to customers without sacrificing margins.

Kin’s low cost structure, fast reaction time and data advantage enable Kin to adapt better to the increasingly volatile weather occurring throughout the country as the climate warms. The residential property market cannot function without homeowners insurance, because insurance is required by most mortgage lenders. By stepping into climate-impacted areas and offering cost-efficient insurance priced with sophisticated climate models, Kin plays a key part in helping our society adapt to climate change.

