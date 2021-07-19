Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call/Webcast

DALLAS, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its second quarter 2021 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To listen to the conference call, dial 877-303-6235 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-291-4837 (International). The conference call will be available for replay through November 6 by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. & Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 2763548. The conference call will also be available via webcast and can be accessed at Westwood's website, westwoodgroup.com, under the Investor Relations tab.