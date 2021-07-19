checkAd

Prelude Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Martin Babler to its Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the appointment of Martin Babler to its Board of Directors. Mr. Babler brings to Prelude over 25 years of pharmaceutical and biotech experience, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Principia Biopharma until its acquisition by Sanofi S.A. in October 2020. Mr. Babler will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

“We are delighted to welcome Martin, a deeply experienced industry leader, to the Prelude Therapeutics Board of Directors,” said Kris Vaddi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to leveraging his vast expertise as we continue to advance our novel pipeline of internally discovered therapeutics aimed at addressing several cancers with high unmet need.”

“It is a privilege to join the Board at this exciting time in the Company’s evolution,” said Mr. Babler. “I look forward to working alongside the talented Board and leadership team as the Company continues to strive toward delivering meaningful new therapies to patients with cancer.”

Prior to joining Principia Biopharma, Mr. Babler served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Talima Therapeutics from 2007 to 2011. From 1998 to 2007, he held several positions at Genentech, Inc., most notably as Vice President, Immunology Sales and Marketing. While at Genentech, he also helped to build and led the Commercial Development organization and led the Cardiovascular Marketing organization. Mr. Babler previously served at Eli Lilly and Company in positions focused on sales, sales management, global marketing, and business development. He presently serves on the Board of Directors of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., Omega Alpha SPAC, and on the Emerging Companies Section Governing Board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. Mr. Babler received a Swiss Federal Diploma in Pharmacy from the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and completed the Executive Development Program at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent, and selective inhibitors of PRMT5. Prelude’s first clinical candidate, PRT543, is in Phase 1 development for advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies. Prelude is also advancing PRT811, a second PRMT5 inhibitor optimized for high brain exposure, in a Phase 1 clinical trial including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The Company’s pipeline also includes its third clinical candidate, PRT1419, an orally available MCL1 inhibitor in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, and its two most advanced preclinical candidates, PRT2527, a CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader.

