Sigilon Therapeutics Appoints Ajay Rai, M.B.A., as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today announced the appointment of Ajay Rai, M.B.A., as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development. Most recently, Mr. Rai served as Vice President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Alliance Management at Frequency Therapeutics where he was responsible for evolving the company’s overall business and corporate strategy and played an integral role in executing several financing rounds, including an Initial Public Offering.

“We are pleased to welcome Ajay to our team, as he brings over two decades of business development, finance and partnering experience in the life sciences,” said Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., President and CEO of Sigilon. “At Sigilon, we are committed to discovering the full potential of our modular platform technology in hopes of reaching broader patient populations worldwide. Ajay has a strong track record of successfully expanding and accelerating access to novel therapeutics through targeted collaborations and strategic partnerships. We believe Ajay will play an important role in identifying and evaluating opportunities where Sigilon’s technology and growing pipeline could potentially disrupt existing treatment paradigms for patients with chronic disease.”

Prior to Frequency Therapeutics, Mr. Rai was Senior Director of Corporate Development for Takeda, where he was responsible for evaluating and leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestments, joint ventures and new company formation. Previously, he spent more than a decade at Biogen, holding various roles of increasing responsibility including business planning, investor relations, corporate strategy, venture investment and business development/M&A. While there, he was responsible for leading business development activities for several therapeutic areas including immunology, pain and tissue injury, and fibrosis. Mr. Rai completed more than 15 transactions ranging from acquisitions to early-stage research partnerships and was instrumental in leading new and follow-on investments in multiple early-stage companies for Biogen’s Venture Portfolio. Earlier in his career, he was an M&A advisor for Ernst & Young’s M&A advisory practice, as well as was part of the Finance and Strategy Group of Roche Molecular Systems. Mr. Rai has been an advisor to multiple start-up life sciences companies, including Innovate Biopharma, Immunomic Therapeutics and Cayuga Therapeutics. He earned a B.S. in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a M.B.A. from Case Western University.

