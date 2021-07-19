checkAd

Spotlite360 CEO James Greenwell Details Cannabis Industry Applications for Blockchain and IoT Technologies in Video Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

DENVER and VANCOUVER, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) has published an original video presentation delivered by its President James Greenwell, discussing cannabis industry applications for blockchain and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) technologies such as those developed by Spotlite360. In a press release dated July 6, 2021, the Company announced an initiative for the pharmaceutical industry in which the Spotlite360 technologies are being commercialized as a solution for supply chain optimization and compliance with impending new regulations in the United States. As the cannabis industry continues to grow at a global level, new challenges are emerging in areas such as logistics and compliance. Furthermore, industry players and consumers have increasingly taken interest in the environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) standards of the cannabis trade. Offering unparalleled visibility into supply chain activities and consolidated metrics for making business decisions, the Spotlite360 technologies can create unique value for cannabis firms as the industry continues to evolve.

In the 17-minute video presentation, which can be viewed on the Company’s YouTube channel, Mr. Greenwell introduces the Spotlite360 technologies and explains the synergies between blockchain and IoT functionality. Initially, Mr. Greenwell outlines the current landscape of supply chains in the U.S. cannabis industry and the issues that arise from conflicts between laws at the federal and state levels (e.g., lack of EPA oversight of pesticide use). Mr. Greenwell then describes the nuances of specific cannabis product types (e.g., distillate and crude oils) and how the Spotlite360 technologies can provide value both for stakeholders in the cannabis supply chain as well as the end consumer. Early in the video, Mr. Greenwell also shows examples of unique item-level tracking technologies that can be used with Spotlite360 such as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags as seen in the screen capture below.

Please click here to view the Spotlite360 cannabis industry video presentation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee4233f9-8790-4f27 ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spotlite360 CEO James Greenwell Details Cannabis Industry Applications for Blockchain and IoT Technologies in Video Presentation DENVER and VANCOUVER, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) has published an original video presentation delivered by its President James Greenwell, discussing cannabis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board