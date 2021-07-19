Spotlite360 CEO James Greenwell Details Cannabis Industry Applications for Blockchain and IoT Technologies in Video Presentation

DENVER and VANCOUVER, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) has published an original video presentation delivered by its President James Greenwell, discussing cannabis industry applications for blockchain and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) technologies such as those developed by Spotlite360. In a press release dated July 6, 2021 , the Company announced an initiative for the pharmaceutical industry in which the Spotlite360 technologies are being commercialized as a solution for supply chain optimization and compliance with impending new regulations in the United States. As the cannabis industry continues to grow at a global level, new challenges are emerging in areas such as logistics and compliance. Furthermore, industry players and consumers have increasingly taken interest in the environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) standards of the cannabis trade. Offering unparalleled visibility into supply chain activities and consolidated metrics for making business decisions, the Spotlite360 technologies can create unique value for cannabis firms as the industry continues to evolve.



In the 17-minute video presentation, which can be viewed on the Company’s YouTube channel, Mr. Greenwell introduces the Spotlite360 technologies and explains the synergies between blockchain and IoT functionality. Initially, Mr. Greenwell outlines the current landscape of supply chains in the U.S. cannabis industry and the issues that arise from conflicts between laws at the federal and state levels (e.g., lack of EPA oversight of pesticide use). Mr. Greenwell then describes the nuances of specific cannabis product types (e.g., distillate and crude oils) and how the Spotlite360 technologies can provide value both for stakeholders in the cannabis supply chain as well as the end consumer. Early in the video, Mr. Greenwell also shows examples of unique item-level tracking technologies that can be used with Spotlite360 such as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags as seen in the screen capture below.

Please click here to view the Spotlite360 cannabis industry video presentation.

