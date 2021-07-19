checkAd

West Mining Completes 8 Drill Holes at Daylight Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to provide an update on the 2021 exploration program underway on its 100% owned Daylight Property.

Kena Gold-Copper Project – Daylight Property

The over 8000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt. Gold, silver and copper mineralization relate to orogenic gold introduction and concentration within a several kilometre long foliated, altered, zoned, porphyry system. A recent gold resource estimate (NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Kena Project, Bird, 2021) shows an indicated 561,000 ounces gold and an inferred 2.77 million ounces gold within an open ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

An initial eight diamond drill holes have now been completed on the Great Western Zone of the Daylight Property in southeastern British Columbia.  These drill holes have been positioned to test the down dip and strike extension of 2017 high grade gold drill intercepts (BC ARIS Report #37536), including:

  • DL17005* - 63.7 g/t gold over 0.9 metres, 20.9 g/t gold over 0.5 metres, 11.6 g/t gold over 0.79 metres and 10.3 g/t gold over 0.6 metres. These gold intervals occur within a 36 metre wide zone which averages 1.06 g/t gold
  • DL17007* - 21.2 g/t gold over 0.48 metres, 7.36 g/t gold over 0.5 metres, 9.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres. These gold intervals occur within a 71.22 metre section averaging 1.09 g/t gold.

*Note: True width of these historic drill intercepts is unknown. The historic drill collar locations for DL17005 and DL17007 have been located and diamond drill core has been re-logged with confirmation samples collected and submitted to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories by West Mining Corp. geologists as part of their due diligence program (results pending).

The southwestern half of the Daylight Property is underlain by strongly sheared, undifferentiated mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks of the Jurassic Elise Formation. While the northeast half is underlain by variably altered and fractured felsic to intermediate intrusives of the Jurassic Silver King Porphyry stock. The property is immediately adjacent to the one kilometre wide intense Silver King Shear system, which is host to the famous Silver King silver-copper mine (BC Minfile #082FSW176).

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

West Mining Completes 8 Drill Holes at Daylight Property VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to provide an update on the 2021 exploration program underway on its 100% owned Daylight Property. Kena …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board