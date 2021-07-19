West Mining Completes 8 Drill Holes at Daylight Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) ( CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to provide an update on the 2021 exploration program underway on its 100% owned Daylight Property.

The over 8000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt. Gold, silver and copper mineralization relate to orogenic gold introduction and concentration within a several kilometre long foliated, altered, zoned, porphyry system. A recent gold resource estimate (NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Kena Project, Bird, 2021) shows an indicated 561,000 ounces gold and an inferred 2.77 million ounces gold within an open ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

An initial eight diamond drill holes have now been completed on the Great Western Zone of the Daylight Property in southeastern British Columbia. These drill holes have been positioned to test the down dip and strike extension of 2017 high grade gold drill intercepts (BC ARIS Report #37536), including:



DL17005* - 63.7 g/t gold over 0.9 metres, 20.9 g/t gold over 0.5 metres, 11.6 g/t gold over 0.79 metres and 10.3 g/t gold over 0.6 metres. These gold intervals occur within a 36 metre wide zone which averages 1.06 g/t gold

DL17007* - 21.2 g/t gold over 0.48 metres, 7.36 g/t gold over 0.5 metres, 9.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres. These gold intervals occur within a 71.22 metre section averaging 1.09 g/t gold.

*Note: True width of these historic drill intercepts is unknown. The historic drill collar locations for DL17005 and DL17007 have been located and diamond drill core has been re-logged with confirmation samples collected and submitted to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories by West Mining Corp. geologists as part of their due diligence program (results pending).



The southwestern half of the Daylight Property is underlain by strongly sheared, undifferentiated mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks of the Jurassic Elise Formation. While the northeast half is underlain by variably altered and fractured felsic to intermediate intrusives of the Jurassic Silver King Porphyry stock. The property is immediately adjacent to the one kilometre wide intense Silver King Shear system, which is host to the famous Silver King silver-copper mine (BC Minfile #082FSW176).