checkAd

Wabash Mineralization Extends Over 4km; Polymetallic Nature Confirmed with Copper, Silver, Zinc, Lead, Gold and Manganese

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is very pleased to announce that mineralization has now been observed over 4km at the Wabash project with trenching program continuing in preparation for the upcoming drilling program.

Several new zones have been identified since work started at the beginning of the summer extending the mineralization beyond the previously identified 2.5 km. A total of 1500 soil samples were completed to infill areas that were remaining from the 2020 program and over 200 grab samples were taken from the new trenches and outcrops. All assays are pending.

The new Indiana zone, discovered outside of the copper soil footprint now allows to trace the mineralized corridor for over 4 km with mineralization observed over 500 m, 700 m and 1 km in three areas along that corridor (see Figure 1) . Based on trenches, outcrops and geophysics, the mineralization is open in all directions. The Indiana trenching area shows strong mineralization in Cu, Zn and Pb sulphides (chalcopyrite, bornite-covellite, sphalerite and galena) within interbedded metric calcitic marbles and paragneissic units. Thickness of the mineralized units in the trench is over 15 m and remains open to the East and to the West and the mineralization was traced in outcrops for another 100 m on surface.

Work is currently ongoing on the strong Induced Polarization (IP) targets. The magnetic and IP data together with stratigraphic mapping in trench 1 area, correlates the mineralized horizons and suggests good continuity throughout the Northern part of the project.

The Northern part of the property remains open in all directions and trenching of high priority targets will continue throughout the summer. Selection of the drilling targets is being finalized.

The Richer area in the South, the strongest copper soil anomaly on the property, saw the first trenching done by the Kintavar team where mineralization was confirmed on surface. Although similar geology is observed to that of the Northern part of the property, the area appears to be part of the regional fold hinges with structure and deformation significantly different from the North. Mineralization has been observed over 200 m within the 1.4 km regional footprint. Trenching and mapping to connect the South with the Northern mineralization will continue together with planning of the first drill targets.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wabash Mineralization Extends Over 4km; Polymetallic Nature Confirmed with Copper, Silver, Zinc, Lead, Gold and Manganese MONTRÉAL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is very pleased to announce that mineralization has now been observed over 4km at the Wabash project with trenching program …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board