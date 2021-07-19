Wabash Mineralization Extends Over 4km; Polymetallic Nature Confirmed with Copper, Silver, Zinc, Lead, Gold and Manganese

Several new zones have been identified since work started at the beginning of the summer extending the mineralization beyond the previously identified 2.5 km. A total of 1500 soil samples were completed to infill areas that were remaining from the 2020 program and over 200 grab samples were taken from the new trenches and outcrops. All assays are pending.

MONTRÉAL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “ Corporation ” or “ Kintavar ”) (TSX-V: KTR), is very pleased to announce that mineralization has now been observed over 4km at the Wabash project with trenching program continuing in preparation for the upcoming drilling program.

The new Indiana zone, discovered outside of the copper soil footprint now allows to trace the mineralized corridor for over 4 km with mineralization observed over 500 m, 700 m and 1 km in three areas along that corridor (see Figure 1) . Based on trenches, outcrops and geophysics, the mineralization is open in all directions. The Indiana trenching area shows strong mineralization in Cu, Zn and Pb sulphides (chalcopyrite, bornite-covellite, sphalerite and galena) within interbedded metric calcitic marbles and paragneissic units. Thickness of the mineralized units in the trench is over 15 m and remains open to the East and to the West and the mineralization was traced in outcrops for another 100 m on surface.

Work is currently ongoing on the strong Induced Polarization (IP) targets. The magnetic and IP data together with stratigraphic mapping in trench 1 area, correlates the mineralized horizons and suggests good continuity throughout the Northern part of the project.

The Northern part of the property remains open in all directions and trenching of high priority targets will continue throughout the summer. Selection of the drilling targets is being finalized.

The Richer area in the South, the strongest copper soil anomaly on the property, saw the first trenching done by the Kintavar team where mineralization was confirmed on surface. Although similar geology is observed to that of the Northern part of the property, the area appears to be part of the regional fold hinges with structure and deformation significantly different from the North. Mineralization has been observed over 200 m within the 1.4 km regional footprint. Trenching and mapping to connect the South with the Northern mineralization will continue together with planning of the first drill targets.