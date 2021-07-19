checkAd

DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway Based on DSP Group's ULE Module

Both companies to demonstrate at ISC West the resulting combination of reliable wireless connectivity and easily deployable, cost-effective IoT-based sensing and analytics for the smart home or office

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, and Cloud of Things, a developer of solutions around its DeviceToneTM technology that quickly and efficiently make products smart, announced that they will be using the upcoming ISC West trade show in Las Vegas, NV to demonstrate a fully managed Internet of Things (IoT) gateway based on ULE. An enterprise-grade device, the CoT Smart IoT Gateway securely collects sensor and equipment data from the edge of the network for localized or cloud-based analysis, relying on ULE for reliable, interference-free, full-coverage wireless communications throughout the home or office.

Come Visit us at ISC West in Booth #14099

The announcement and demonstration at ISC West come at time of rapid growth for connected, smart products for home monitoring and security, as well as lighting, entertainment, and smart appliances. In February 2021, Fortune Business Insights predicts that market to increase from $79.90B in 2018 to $622.59B by 2026, for a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period.1

The increased adoption of connected devices across the home, as well as the enterprise, has created a market pull for more reliable sensor-to-hub communications in what is becoming an increasingly noisy RF environment. In addition, under pressure to meet rapidly closing time-to-market windows, product developers are looking for faster deployment options.

“This combination of market trends and customer demand is why we are excited Cloud of Things chose our ULE solution as the wireless interface for the CoT IoT Gateway and we look forward to demonstrating its capabilities at ISC West,” said Tali Chen, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at DSP Group. “The reliable transmission of wireless data is essential if advanced IoT, machine learning, and artificial intelligence techniques are to reach their full potential at the edge, particularly for critical applications such as home healthcare and security,” said Chen. “By incorporating our DHAN-M ULE module in its Gateway, Cloud of Things is making enormous strides in this direction.”

