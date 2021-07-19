checkAd

Ascot Resources and Nisga’a Nation Sign Updated Benefits Agreement for the Premier Gold and Red Mountain Gold Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:AOT, OTCQX:AOTVF) (“Ascot or the Company”) and Nisga’a Nation are pleased to announce that they have entered into an updated Benefits Agreement (the “Agreement”) which now encompasses both the Premier Gold Project (“PGP”) and the Red Mountain Project (“RMP”) (together, the “Projects”). The updated Agreement replaces the former which only pertained to RMP (see News Release dated April 10, 2019). The comprehensive Agreement sets the basis for the long-term success of the Projects and how they will benefit Nisga’a Nation, its citizens, and businesses as well as the shareholders and stakeholders of Ascot. Nisga’a Nation have rights and interests as defined by the Nisga’a Final Agreement with Canada and British Columbia, encompassing the entirety of the Projects.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Nisga’a Nation will provide ongoing support and continued consultation for the development and future operations of underground gold mines at the Projects, emphasizing respect for the land, protection of the environment, and understanding of cultural use and knowledge as well as health and safety, on and off the worksite. Nisga’a Nation will participate in the economic benefits of the Projects, particularly through training, employment, business opportunities and cash payments during development and operations.

Eva Clayton, President of Nisga’a Lisims Government, commented: “I am very delighted to represent the Nisga’a Nation in our partnership with Ascot. Since the beginning, our relationship has been one based on the principle of mutual respect and a commitment to improving the quality of life of Nisg̱a’a citizens. The Nisga’a Nation is confident that this updated Benefits Agreement will better equip Nisga’a citizens and Nisg̱a’a businesses seeking a career, contracts and sub-contracts in mining through training, employment and business development initiatives with Ascot.”

Derek White, President & CEO of Ascot, commented: “As I look back at how far we have come in just a few short years, our partnership and relationship with Nisga’a Nation has been instrumental in the advancement of the Projects. I am thrilled to have the updated Agreement signed as it sets the framework for the responsible development and operation of the Projects and ensures prosperity for all stakeholders. Ascot is eager to work through the implementation of the Agreement, especially this year as we advance towards construction. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of the members and representatives of the Nisga’a Lisims Governments and Ascot, for their collaborative efforts in forming the amendments to this updated Agreement.”

