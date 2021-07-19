Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor

Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix commented, “We are pleased to welcome Carolyn E. Taylor to the Tonix Board. Ms. Taylor brings over 35 years of experience in corporate law, including 15 years as a partner at Covington & Burling LLP and six years as general counsel of two start-up companies. Her broad-based transactional experience will be invaluable to Tonix as we continue to grow the company. We look forward to the insights Ms. Taylor will bring to the Board.”

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Carolyn E. Taylor to its Board of Directors, effective as of July 16, 2021.

“It’s a pleasure to join a company with a strong sense of purpose coupled with such a dedicated, experienced management team,” said Ms. Taylor. “I look forward to collaborating with the management team and the other members of Tonix’s Board as well as offering my perspective on Tonix’s strategic initiatives.”

Ms. Taylor was a Partner at the Covington & Burling law firm for more than 15 years where she was a corporate attorney with a broad-based transactional practice. Ms. Taylor has also served as General Counsel of Strike Protocols, Inc. and Longitude, Inc.

Ms. Taylor received a B.A., magna cum laude, from Brown University and a J.D. from Columbia Law School, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and the Developing Editor of the Columbia Law Review.

