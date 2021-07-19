checkAd

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Carolyn E. Taylor to its Board of Directors, effective as of July 16, 2021.

Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix commented, “We are pleased to welcome Carolyn E. Taylor to the Tonix Board. Ms. Taylor brings over 35 years of experience in corporate law, including 15 years as a partner at Covington & Burling LLP and six years as general counsel of two start-up companies. Her broad-based transactional experience will be invaluable to Tonix as we continue to grow the company. We look forward to the insights Ms. Taylor will bring to the Board.”

“It’s a pleasure to join a company with a strong sense of purpose coupled with such a dedicated, experienced management team,” said Ms. Taylor. “I look forward to collaborating with the management team and the other members of Tonix’s Board as well as offering my perspective on Tonix’s strategic initiatives.”

Ms. Taylor was a Partner at the Covington & Burling law firm for more than 15 years where she was a corporate attorney with a broad-based transactional practice. Ms. Taylor has also served as General Counsel of Strike Protocols, Inc. and Longitude, Inc.

Ms. Taylor received a B.A., magna cum laude, from Brown University and a J.D. from Columbia Law School, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and the Developing Editor of the Columbia Law Review.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio is primarily composed of central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The Company’s CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, with positive data from the Phase 3 RELIEF study reported in December 2020. The Company expects interim data from the second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 2021 and topline data in the first quarter of 2022. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18002, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-8012, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Carolyn E. Taylor to its Board of Directors, effective as of July …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board