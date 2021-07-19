REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces Upcoming Release of Mazoola(SM) version 3.0 and its unique “Super App” Capabilities

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB:RPMT) today announced the upcoming launch of its Mazoola SM version 3.0, a digital-wallet platform that allows children to fully participate in the digital economy in a secure and protected manner. The super app is scheduled to be released August 9 th and expected to quickly become a perennial leader in the family neobanking, digital wallet space. As the only certified COPPA and GDPR compliant super app and with mounting pressure to protect children’s identity, Mazoola SM is uniquely positioned to address the 70M+ Gen Z Kids and Teens commerce needs, who are rapidly beginning to dabble with credit and payment platforms.

Rego’s technology is protected by three patents: (System and Method for Virtual Piggy Bank, System and Method for Verifying the Age of an Internet User, and Virtual Piggybank Having Quick Connect). This enables MazoolaSM to provide its COPPA and GDPR compliant service.

With MazoolaSM, children purchase items on-line and in-store, as well as conduct peer-to-peer transfers. Users maintain a digital wallet with cash, savings and accounts to develop financial literacy in an increasingly contactless economy. Version 3.0 will introduce additional capabilities such as push provisioning, charity donations, expanded parental and guardian controls, extensive reward management and non-nuclear family enrollment.

“Privacy is a critical concern for parents, but the topic is not fully understood. As mobile wallet adoption continues to increase and Gen Z teen and tween participation in the digital economy rapidly grows, privacy will take center stage,” said Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy. As recent studies have shown, an alarming amount of personal and identifiable information is being collected by debit card providers for kids, including names, email addresses and their geolocation. “Invasive marketing tactics expose children’s identity and frequently violate COPPA. With MazoolaSM, parents should feel rest assured that our technology and services are powered by privacy first.”