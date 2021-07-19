checkAd

Passage Bio Announces Key Executive Appointments

19.07.2021   

Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Medical Officer to focus on driving company growth and advancing robust pipeline of transformative therapies for patients with CNS disorders

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced three key leadership appointments. These experienced executives will support the company’s growth and further enhance the company’s strong clinical development capabilities in managing its robust pipeline.

Maria Törnsén joins Passage Bio as chief commercial officer, effective today. She reports to Passage Bio President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., and is a member of the executive team. She is responsible for leading and building out the company’s commercial organization and strategy, including determining product positioning and paths to commercialization. Prior to joining Passage Bio, Ms. Törnsén, who has nearly 20 years of global commercial experience, was at Sarepta Therapeutics, where she was senior vice president, general manager, U.S.

Simona King will join Passage Bio as chief financial officer (CFO), effective August 23 She will report to Dr. Goldsmith and will be a member of the executive team. She will be responsible for finance, accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations functions and information technology. Ms. King, the former executive vice president and CFO at Tmunity Therapeutics, has more than 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotech strategic finance experience.

Mark Forman, M.D., Ph.D., will join Passage Bio as chief medical officer, effective July 30. He will report to the Chief Research & Development Officer Eliseo Salinas, M.D., MSc., and will be responsible for leading the company’s translational and clinical development efforts. Dr. Forman has nearly two decades of experience in translational research for neurological disorders, having served as head of translational medicine at Acadia and translational research for neuroscience at Merck. He will join Passage Bio from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF), where he oversaw the drug discovery and development portfolio.

