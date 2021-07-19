checkAd

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP), as Mentioned in the S1 Filing of July 2020, has Begun to Drawdown on the up to $100,000,000 in Equity Funding According to the Purchase Agreement with EMC2

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp is now Funded for Growth and Expansion

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireGlobal WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP) through this agreement is funded for growth and expansion. Per the terms of the EMC2 Purchase Agreement, we may direct EMC2 to purchase up to $100,000,000 worth of shares of our common stock under our agreement over a 36-month period, generally in amounts up to 100,000 shares of our common stock, which may be increased to up to 2,000,000 shares of our common stock depending on the market price of our common stock at the time of sale and subject to a maximum commitment by EMC2 of $500,000 per regular purchase per day. The total amount of shares to be sold through the EMC2 agreement is up to 8,578,177 shares of common stock. 

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP) provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases. The company was founded on March 7, 2013, and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Currently, the Company has 70 products FDA approved and many are approved for OTC use, and 9 POC products approved by the FDA.

Call or email about special prices for this announcement on all the tests.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

Media Contact: 
Name: Charles Strongo,
CEO, Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.
Email: Sales@gwhpcorp.com 
Phone for Sales: 877-568-4947
www.gwhpcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements.”  Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Disclaimer

