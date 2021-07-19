checkAd

Athira Pharma to Present ATH-1017 Phase 1 Translational Data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)

BOTHELL, Wash., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that it will present clinical electroencephalogram (EEG) data, including in Alzheimer’s patients, from the Phase 1 a/b trial of its lead development candidate, ATH-1017, at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC). AAIC will be held July 26-30, 2021, virtually and in Denver.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Quantitative EEG as a translational measure for the assessment of ATH-1017 neurophysiological changes in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease

Poster Number: 56531

Presenter: Xue Hua, Ph.D., Vice President of Clinical Development, Research, Athira Pharma

Authors: Xue Hua1, Kevin Church1, William Walker1, Phillippe L’Hostis2, Larry Ereshefsky3,4, Hans J. Moebius1

1Athira Pharma, Inc.; 2Biotrial Core Lab, Drug Evaluation and Pharmacology Research; 3Follow the Molecule: CNS Consulting LLC, CA, 4Retired Professor and Program Head, University of Texas Health Sciences

The poster presentation will be available beginning at 8 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. ET Monday, July 26, on the AAIC meeting platform. The poster will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Athira website https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About ATH-1017
ATH-1017 is a small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in normal central nervous system function, in order to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. In addition to Alzheimer’s disease, ATH-1017 is designed to address the broader dementia population, including Parkinson’s disease dementia.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on FacebookLinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

