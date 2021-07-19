Eluminex Biosciences Exclusively Licenses FibroGen’s Biosynthetic Cornea Technology and Recombinant Collagen III Platform

Exclusive Global Development and Commercialization Rights for Recombinant Human Collagen-Based Biosynthetic Cornea

Clinical Stage Asset Has Potential for First Approved Biosynthetic Human Cornea

Biosynthetic Cornea Designed to Address Significant Unmet Need in Global Demand for Corneal Grafts for the Treatment of Corneal Blindness

Edward Holland, MD, Joins Eluminex’s Scientific Advisory Board

SUZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eluminex Biosciences (Suzhou) Limited (Eluminex), an ophthalmology-focused biotechnology company headquartered in Suzhou, China with a US-subsidiary office in San Francisco Bay Area, California, announced today that it has exclusively licensed global rights for the development and commercialization of an investigational biosynthetic cornea derived from recombinant human collagen Type III intended to treat patients with corneal blindness, from FibroGen, Inc. (FibroGen; NASDAQ: FGEN).

“We are extremely excited to bring this novel technology initially to the China market to help meet a large unmet medical need for an alternative to human donor cornea tissue,” commented Dr. Jinzhong (“JZ”) Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Eluminex. “Over 100,000 cases of corneal blindness occur each year in China due to scarring from traumatic injury or infection that could be treated with a surgically implanted bioengineered cornea. Typical treatments in China include human donor corneal transplantation or use of corneal tissue harvested from genetically modified pigs. There is a significant shortage of human donor tissue and porcine corneas have issues with a lack of optical clarity and durability, however, and both methods require the need for additional immunosuppressive medications to prevent graft rejection. The biosynthetic cornea, that is optically clear, offers an alternative using human Type III collagen, a key structural protein that is found in normal human corneas and therefore does not require immunosuppressive medications.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Eluminex will make an $8 million upfront payment to FibroGen. In addition, FibroGen may receive up to a total of $64 million in future manufacturing, clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments for the biosynthetic cornea program, as well as $36 million in commercial milestones for the first recombinant collagen III product that is not the biosynthetic cornea. FibroGen will also be eligible to receive royalties based upon worldwide net sales.