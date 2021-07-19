checkAd

Pluristem Appoints Prof. Varda Shalev MD and Mr. Doron Birger to Join its Board of Directors

HAIFA, Israel, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTI) (TASE: PSTI), a leading biotechnology company, today announced the Board of Director appointments of Prof. Varda Shalev, a physician, medical researcher, and Professor of Medicine at the Tel Aviv University’s School of Public Health, and Mr. Doron Birger, a high-tech industry executive with a background in bringing groundbreaking products to market.

Prof. Shalev has more than 30 years of experience working in clinical environments and research settings at the intersection of health and technology. She was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the KSM Institute of Research and Innovation and Maccabitech, the epidemiological and clinical research arm of Israel’s Maccabi Healthcare Services, where she established the largest biobank in Israel and developed a computerized system for predicting the risk of colon cancer in patients using a database of two million people. This work led Maccabi Healthcare Services to win the Director General of the Ministry of Health's Excellence in Logistics in Health Systems award. Prof. Shalev founded the Department of Medical Informatics at Maccabi Healthcare Services and was the head of Primary Care division of Maccabi Healthcare Services.

Prof.Shalev is Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of the digital health startup, Alike, which is developing an artificial intelligence-based platform to empower patients to track their own health conditions. In addition to informatics and predictive analytics, Prof. Shalev’s research expertise includes epidemiology. She has authored more than 250 publications in peer-reviewed journals and was included in the Marker newspaper’s list of “100 Most Influential People.” Prof. Shalev earned her medical degree from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, School of Medicine, her Master of Public Health Administration from Clark University in the United States and completed her post-doctoral fellowship in Medical Informatics at Johns Hopkins.

Mr. Birger is a prominent business leader with more than 30 years of experience in the Israeli high-tech sector as a chief executive officer, board chairman, director, and advisor to several private and publicly traded firms, with an emphasis in the life science industry.

Mr. Birger served as the president and Chief Executive Officer of Elron from 2002 to 2009. At Elron, he successfully led the development and acceleration of numerous cutting-edge technology firms, including multiple mergers and public offerings. He currently chairs several technology companies, including Sight Diagnostic, Ultrasight, Nurami, Matricelf (TASE: MTLF), and Intelicanna (TASE: INTL).

