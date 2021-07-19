checkAd

Tractor Supply Company Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Raises 2021 Financial Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 13:05  |  23   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 26, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005170/en/

Tractor Supply issues infographic with highlights from the Company's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Tractor Supply issues infographic with highlights from the Company's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

“For both the second quarter and first half of the year, the Tractor Supply team delivered exceptionally strong performance as we successfully managed through challenging comparisons from the prior year,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thank you to the more than 45,000 Tractor Supply Team Members who have done an amazing job of navigating through the pandemic. I am extremely proud of their relentless dedication to each other and our customers.”

Lawton continued, “As the country reopens, the Out Here lifestyle remains incredibly relevant as we continue to grow our active customer count and retain last year’s new and reengaged customers. We are increasing our earnings guidance given our strong results and the outlook for our customer trends and ongoing market share gains. The team is executing at a high level and advancing our Life Out Here Strategy while navigating the cost pressures we are experiencing. With a resilient business model, ongoing market share growth and strategic investments to transform the Company, we are excited about the significant opportunities ahead of us and remain committed to disciplined financial returns and sustained profitable growth.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales for the second quarter 2021 increased 13.4% to $3.60 billion from $3.18 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Comparable store sales for the second quarter 2021 increased 10.5% driven by comparable transaction count and comparable average ticket growth of 4.5% and 6.0%, respectively. The increase in comparable store sales was driven by robust growth in everyday merchandise, including consumable, usable and edible (“C.U.E.”) products, and solid demand for spring and summer seasonal categories. All geographic regions and major merchandising categories of the Company reported comparable store sales growth. In addition, the Company experienced a record sales quarter in its e-commerce business.

Gross profit increased 11.3% to $1.29 billion from $1.16 billion in the second quarter of 2020, and gross margin decreased 67 basis points to 35.8% from 36.4% in the prior year’s second quarter. The decrease in gross margin as a percent of net sales was primarily driven by higher transportation costs, the initial impact from the relaunch of the Company’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program and product mix shift towards C.U.E. Partially offsetting the decrease was the Company’s price management program.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, including depreciation and amortization, increased 13.1% to $801.6 million from $709.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. As a percent of net sales, SG&A expenses were 22.3%, a 6 basis point improvement over the prior year’s second quarter. The improvement in SG&A as a percent of net sales was primarily attributable to lower COVID-19 pandemic response costs and decreased incentive compensation as well as leverage in occupancy and other fixed costs from the increase in comparable store sales. The leverage from these SG&A expenses was partially offset by higher wage rates, additional store labor hours and investments in the Company’s strategic initiatives.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 increased 8.5% to $485.9 million compared to $447.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The effective income tax rate was 22.8% compared to 22.9% in the prior year’s second quarter.

Net income increased 9.3% to $370.0 million from $338.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, and diluted earnings per share increased 10.0% to $3.19 from $2.90 in the prior year’s second quarter.

The Company repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $203.3 million and paid quarterly cash dividends totaling $59.9 million, returning $263.2 million of capital to shareholders in the second quarter of 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company opened 11 new Tractor Supply stores and one new Petsense store and closed four Petsense stores.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2021 Results

Net sales for the first six months of 2021 increased 24.5% to $6.39 billion from $5.14 billion in the first six months of 2020. Comparable store sales increased 21.2% as compared to an increase of 19.0% in the first six months of 2020.

Gross profit increased 24.9% to $2.27 billion from $1.82 billion in the first six months of 2020, and gross margin increased to 35.5% from 35.4% in the first six months of 2020.

SG&A expenses, including depreciation and amortization, increased 23.6% to $1.55 billion from $1.26 billion in the first six months of 2020. As a percent of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 24.3% from 24.5% in the first six months of 2020.

The effective income tax rate was 21.5% in the first six months of 2021 compared to 22.7% in the first six months of 2020.

Net income increased 30.5% to $551.4 million from $422.5 million in the first six months of 2020, and diluted earnings per share increased 31.0% to $4.73 from $3.61 in the first six months of 2020.

Year-to-date through the second quarter, the Company has repurchased approximately 2.7 million shares of its common stock for $456.7 million and paid quarterly cash dividends totaling $120.5 million, returning $577.2 million of capital to shareholders.

During the first six months of 2021, the Company opened 32 new Tractor Supply stores and three new Petsense stores and closed 11 Petsense stores.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company is updating its fiscal 2021 financial guidance to reflect its strong performance in the first half of 2021 and based on what it can reasonably predict at this time. Given the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic on the macro economy and the consumer, the Company continues to plan for fiscal 2021 based on a range of potential outcomes.

For fiscal 2021, the Company now expects the following:

Updated

Previous

 

Net Sales

$12.1 billion - $12.3 billion

$11.4 billion - $11.7 billion

 

Comparable Store Sales

+11% - +13%

+5% - +8%

 

Operating Margin Rate

9.7% - 9.9%

9.4% - 9.7%

 

Net Income

$895 million - $930 million

$820 million - $860 million

 

Earnings per Diluted Share

$7.70 - $8.00

$7.05 - $7.40

 

The Company’s diluted EPS guidance assumes an estimated effective income tax rate of 22.1% to 22.4%.

Capital expenditures are now expected to be in the range of $500 million to $600 million, an increase from the Company’s prior forecast of $450 million to $550 million. The increase in the capital expenditures principally reflects construction cost increases and incremental investments in technology. Anticipated capital expenditures include new store growth of approximately 80 new Tractor Supply and 10 new Petsense store openings.

Share repurchases for fiscal 2021 are expected to be approximately $700 million to $800 million.

The Company continues to have a strong liquidity position with current cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.41 billion and no amounts drawn on its $500 million revolving credit facility as of June 26, 2021.

The Company’s outlook for fiscal 2021 does not contemplate the impact of the pending acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home previously announced on February 17, 2021. The acquisition is conditioned on the receipt of regulatory clearance and satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions.

Conference Call Information

Tractor Supply Company will hold a conference call today, Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com. An Investor Presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will also be available at IR.TractorSupply.com shortly after the conference call concludes.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

As with any business, all phases of the Company’s operations are subject to influences outside its control. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding sales and earnings growth, long-term financial growth rate targets, tax rates, share repurchases, estimated results of operations, including, but not limited to, sales, comparable store sales, operating margins, net income, earnings per share, and capital expenditures. Factors affecting future results include the timing of normalized macroeconomic conditions from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to predict the timing of normalized macroeconomic conditions, the timing and amount of share repurchases, marketing, merchandising and strategic initiatives and new store and distribution center openings and expenses in future periods, including incremental costs associated with COVID-19. All forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company’s quarterly financial and accounting procedures, and may be affected by certain risks and uncertainties, any one, or a combination, of which could materially affect the results of the Company’s operations. These factors include, without limitation, national, regional and local economic conditions affecting consumer spending, including the effects of COVID-19, the effects that “shelter in place” or other similar mandated or suggested social distancing protocols could have on the business, the costs of doing business as a retailer during the COVID-19 pandemic, the effectiveness of the Company’s responses to COVID-19 and customer response with respect to those actions, the effects of COVID-19 on our suppliers, business partners and supply chain, the timing and acceptance of new products, the timing and mix of goods sold, weather conditions, the seasonal nature of the business, transportation costs, including but not limited to, carrier rates and fuel costs, purchase price volatility (including inflationary and deflationary pressures), the ability to increase sales at existing stores, the ability to manage growth and identify suitable locations, the possibility that the acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home (the “Transaction”) will not close or that the closing may be delayed, the possibility that we may be unable to obtain regulatory clearance for the Transaction, the potential for litigation or governmental investigations relating to the Transaction, the occurrence of events, changes or circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement for the Transaction, the risk that we may be unable to successfully integrate any acquired business or that we may not realize the benefits expected from an acquisition, including the Transaction, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of an acquisition, including the Transaction, failure of an acquisition to produce anticipated results, the ability to successfully manage expenses, particularly in light of COVID-19, including but not limited to, increases in wages, and execute key gross margin enhancing initiatives, the availability of favorable credit sources, capital market conditions in general, the ability to open new stores in the manner, timing and number currently contemplated, the impact of new stores on the business, competition, including competition from online retailers, effective merchandising initiatives and marketing emphasis, the ability to retain vendors, reliance on foreign suppliers, the ability to attract, train and retain qualified employees, product liability and other claims, changes in federal, state or local regulations, potential judgments, fines, legal fees and other costs, breach of information systems or theft of employee or customer data, ongoing and potential future legal or regulatory proceedings, management of the Company’s information systems, failure to develop and implement new technologies, the failure of customer-facing technology systems, business disruption including from the implementation of supply chain technologies, effective tax rate changes, including expected effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and results of examination by taxing authorities, the imposition of tariffs on imported products or the disallowance of tax deductions on imported products, the ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and changes in accounting standards, assumptions and estimates. Forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company are based on knowledge of its business and the environment in which it operates, but because of the factors listed above, actual results could differ materially from those reflected by any forward-looking statements. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made are qualified by these cautionary statements and those contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business and operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

(Financial tables to follow)

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 26,
2021

 

June 27,
2020

 

June 26,
2021

 

June 27,
2020

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

Net

 

 

 

Net

 

 

 

Net

 

 

 

Net

 

 

 

Sales

 

 

 

Sales

 

 

 

Sales

 

 

 

Sales

Net sales

$

3,601,559

 

 

100.00%

 

$

3,176,327

 

 

100.00%

 

$

6,393,895

 

 

100.00%

 

$

5,135,515

 

 

100.00%

Cost of merchandise sold

2,314,074

 

 

64.25

 

2,019,514

 

 

63.58

 

4,122,630

 

 

64.48

 

3,317,453

 

 

64.60

Gross profit

1,287,485

 

 

35.75

 

1,156,813

 

 

36.42

 

2,271,265

 

 

35.52

 

1,818,062

 

 

35.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

736,749

 

 

20.46

 

656,520

 

 

20.67

 

1,429,939

 

 

22.36

 

1,153,795

 

 

22.47

Depreciation and amortization

64,853

 

 

1.80

 

52,547

 

 

1.65

 

124,907

 

 

1.95

 

103,983

 

 

2.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

485,883

 

 

13.49

 

447,746

 

 

14.10

 

716,419

 

 

11.21

 

560,284

 

 

10.91

Interest expense, net

6,701

 

 

0.19

 

8,438

 

 

0.27

 

13,922

 

 

0.22

 

13,487

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

479,182

 

 

13.30

 

439,308

 

 

13.83

 

702,497

 

 

10.99

 

546,797

 

 

10.65

Income tax expense

109,160

 

 

3.03

 

100,630

 

 

3.17

 

151,121

 

 

2.37

 

124,342

 

 

2.42

Net income

$

370,022

 

 

10.27%

 

$

338,678

 

 

10.66%

 

$

551,376

 

 

8.62%

 

$

422,455

 

 

8.23%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

3.21

 

 

 

 

$

2.92

 

 

 

 

$

4.77

 

 

 

 

$

3.63

 

 

 

Diluted

$

3.19

 

 

 

 

$

2.90

 

 

 

 

$

4.73

 

 

 

 

$

3.61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

115,133

 

 

 

 

115,912

 

 

 

 

115,643

 

 

 

 

116,325

 

 

 

Diluted

116,091

 

 

 

 

116,812

 

 

 

 

116,659

 

 

 

 

117,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per common share outstanding

$

0.52

 

 

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
 (Unaudited)
 (in thousands)

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 26,
2021

 

June 27,
2020

 

June 26,
2021

 

June 27,
2020

Net income

$

370,022

 

 

$

338,678

 

 

$

551,376

 

 

$

422,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net of taxes

320

 

 

(1,284)

 

 

2,445

 

 

(6,534)

 

Total other comprehensive income/(loss)

320

 

 

(1,284)

 

 

2,445

 

 

(6,534)

 

Total comprehensive income

$

370,342

 

 

$

337,394

 

 

$

553,821

 

 

$

415,921

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited)
 (in thousands)

 

 

June 26,
2021

 

June 27,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,412,001

 

 

$

1,206,366

 

Inventories

1,992,824

 

 

1,688,508

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

162,318

 

 

135,238

 

Total current assets

3,567,143

 

 

3,030,112

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

1,333,852

 

 

1,148,225

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,675,030

 

 

2,268,623

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

55,520

 

 

124,492

 

Deferred income taxes

18,772

 

 

12,866

 

Other assets

37,571

 

 

26,757

 

Total assets

$

7,687,888

 

 

$

6,611,075

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,221,911

 

 

$

1,003,697

 

Accrued employee compensation

84,810

 

 

77,419

 

Other accrued expenses

381,836

 

 

270,463

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

380,000

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

4,771

 

 

4,319

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

306,125

 

 

287,326

 

Income taxes payable

84,078

 

 

133,830

 

Total current liabilities

2,083,531

 

 

2,157,054

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

985,353

 

 

536,051

 

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

30,672

 

 

32,093

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

2,488,088

 

 

2,087,934

 

Other long-term liabilities

120,131

 

 

102,213

 

Total liabilities

5,707,775

 

 

4,915,345

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

1,410

 

 

1,396

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,175,123

 

 

1,024,089

 

Treasury stock

(3,813,667)

 

 

(3,277,215)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(798)

 

 

(6,335)

 

Retained earnings

4,618,045

 

 

3,953,795

 

Total stockholders’ equity

1,980,113

 

 

1,695,730

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

7,687,888

 

 

$

6,611,075

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (Unaudited)
 (in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 26,
2021

 

June 27,
2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

551,376

 

 

$

422,455

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

124,907

 

 

103,983

 

Loss/(gain) on disposition of property and equipment

3,752

 

 

(342)

 

Share-based compensation expense

23,194

 

 

14,449

 

Deferred income taxes

12,814

 

 

(13,019)

 

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Inventories

(209,554)

 

 

(85,727)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(28,659)

 

 

(34,373)

 

Accounts payable

245,815

 

 

360,661

 

Accrued employee compensation

(34,891)

 

 

37,664

 

Other accrued expenses

59,247

 

 

24,908

 

Income taxes

64,140

 

 

127,846

 

Other

(3,234)

 

 

34,633

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

808,907

 

 

993,138

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(216,029)

 

 

(86,624)

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

316

 

 

646

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(215,713)

 

 

(85,978)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Borrowings under debt facilities

 

 

1,159,000

 

Repayments under debt facilities

 

 

(639,000)

 

Debt discounts and issuance costs

 

 

(1,237)

 

Principal payments under finance lease liabilities

(2,207)

 

 

(2,035)

 

Repurchase of shares to satisfy tax obligations

(13,588)

 

 

(7,391)

 

Repurchase of common stock

(456,714)

 

 

(263,219)

 

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

70,026

 

 

50,340

 

Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(120,466)

 

 

(81,493)

 

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(522,949)

 

 

214,965

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

70,245

 

 

1,122,125

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,341,756

 

 

84,241

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,412,001

 

 

$

1,206,366

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

Interest

$

11,626

 

 

$

10,587

 

Income taxes

74,457

 

 

6,825

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:

 

 

 

Non-cash accruals for construction in progress

$

10,418

 

 

$

5,789

 

Increase of operating lease assets and liabilities from new or modified leases

404,100

 

 

219,105

 

Increase of finance lease assets and liabilities from new or modified leases

 

 

4,022

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial and Operating Information
 (Unaudited)

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 26,
2021

 

June 27,
2020

 

June 26,
2021

 

June 27,
2020

Sales Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comparable store sales increase

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

30.5

%

 

 

21.2

%

 

 

19.0

%

New store sales (% of total sales)

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

3.3

%

Average transaction value

 

$

59.07

 

 

$

55.93

 

 

$

56.27

 

 

$

51.78

 

Comparable store average transaction value increase (a)

 

 

 

6.0

%

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

11.7

%

Comparable store average transaction count increase

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

7.3

%

Total selling square footage (000's)

 

 

32,653

 

 

 

31,463

 

 

 

32,653

 

 

 

31,463

 

Exclusive brands (% of total sales)

 

 

28.3

%

 

 

27.9

%

 

 

29.5

%

 

 

29.3

%

Imports (% of total sales)

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

10.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Store Count Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tractor Supply

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

1,944

 

 

 

1,863

 

 

 

1,923

 

 

 

1,844

 

New stores opened

 

 

11

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

38

 

Stores closed

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

End of period

 

 

1,955

 

 

 

1,881

 

 

 

1,955

 

 

 

1,881

 

Petsense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

177

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

180

 

New stores opened

 

 

1

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Stores closed

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(3

)

End of period

 

 

174

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

180

 

Consolidated end of period

 

 

2,129

 

 

 

2,061

 

 

 

2,129

 

 

 

2,061

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-opening costs (000’s)

 

$

1,181

 

 

$

2,241

 

 

$

3,494

 

 

$

4,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average inventory per store (000’s) (b)

 

$

865.7

 

 

$

756.7

 

 

$

865.7

 

 

$

756.7

 

Inventory turns (annualized)

 

 

4.76

 

 

 

4.58

 

 

 

4.38

 

 

 

3.87

 

Share repurchase program:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost (000’s)

 

$

203,305

 

 

$

 

 

$

456,714

 

 

$

263,219

 

Average purchase price per share

 

$

181.81

 

 

$

 

 

$

168.00

 

 

$

92.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Existing stores

 

$

72.1

 

 

$

9.1

 

 

$

120.1

 

 

$

16.0

 

Information technology

 

 

20.9

 

 

 

27.0

 

 

 

51.8

 

 

 

36.0

 

New and relocated stores and stores not yet opened

 

 

16.7

 

 

 

15.2

 

 

 

28.7

 

 

 

27.1

 

Distribution center capacity and improvements

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

5.7

 

 

 

11.8

 

 

 

6.0

 

Corporate and other

 

 

2.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

1.5

 

Total

 

$

115.3

 

 

$

57.0

 

 

$

216.0

 

 

$

86.6

 

(a) Comparable store average transaction value increase includes the impact of transaction value growth achieved on the current period growth in transaction count.
(b) Assumes average inventory cost, excluding inventory in transit.

Tractor Supply Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tractor Supply Company Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Raises 2021 Financial Outlook Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 26, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Theradiag Reports Revenue of €5.5 Million for the First Half of 2021, Up 12.5%
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
JPMorgan Chase Survey: Business Leaders’ Optimism, Growth Expectations Soar Past Pre-Pandemic Levels
Box Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Stockholders
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Tractor Supply Company Enters New Milestone Partnership With Professional Bull Riders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld Name Tractor Supply to 2021 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Tractor Supply Company Celebrates Service Members With Nationwide Discount During Fourth of July and Announces Grant Donation for Farmer Veterans
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten